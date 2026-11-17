Alabama man De'Kendrick Crawford faces a third murder charge after investigators recovered a man's partly buried skeletal remains from a wooded area in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, 12 November, the Tuscaloosa Police Department stated.

The 24-year-old was already facing capital murder charges over the shooting deaths of dog sitter Jose Felix Alvarez-Duenas, 31, and University of Alabama student Jazmine Alexis Bates, 22, at a Brookwood home in July.

Crawford denied involvement in the newly investigated death when interviewed by police. Investigators believe the unidentified man was killed before Alvarez-Duenas and Bates.

Alabama Man's Connections to the Brookwood Victims

Crawford worked with both victims at a local restaurant. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Jack Kennedy stated that Crawford and Alvarez-Duenas had been friends but had fallen out. Authorities were still trying to establish a motive at the time.

Alvarez-Duenas was a father of three. His obituary described his devotion to his children and his work ethic.

Bates was originally from Chicago and was due to graduate in December, according to a fundraising page.

'Her determination, ambition, and incredible work ethic inspired everyone who knew her,' the description reads. 'She was the kind of person you could always count on, reliable, selfless, and always willing to help anyone in need without hesitation. She touched so many lives through her kindness, loyalty, and genuine love for others.'

Ring Footage Led Detectives to Alabama Man

Alvarez-Duenas had been watching a friend's home and dog while she was abroad. After noticing suspicious activity on her Ring cameras, the resident contacted her landlord, who alerted police.

Officers conducting a welfare check on 6 July entered the property on the 12900 block of Alabama Junction Road in Brookwood, according to a police press release.

They discovered Alvarez-Duenas dead in the entryway and Bates in a back bedroom closet. Both had been shot dead, as had the dog.

Detectives had already been searching for Crawford over a separate campus shooting at the University of Alabama in May when they recognised him from the Ring footage, police stated.

He also faced a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling in that case. Police alleged that he fired several rounds while driving away, with the shots striking a building.

Local officers and the US Marshals Service later located him at a relative's apartment on Deerfield Drive in Northport. After initially refusing to come out of the apartment, he was taken into custody.

Tracing the Third Death in Alabama Man's Case

The investigation into the third death began in early November, when a witness told authorities that Crawford had allegedly admitted to killing another person, Kennedy stated.

Crawford allegedly told other people about the killing. Investigators compared witness accounts with digital evidence to trace Crawford's movements and locate the remains in woodland behind River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue NE.

The remains had been partly buried and deliberately concealed, Kennedy stated. Authorities believe the man was between 40 and 70 years old, most likely around 50.

Investigators believe the man may have driven a Chevrolet Cruze and frequented 10th Avenue Apartments at 1821 10th Ave. His identity remains unknown, and it is unclear whether he lived at that address.