A Florida plastic surgeon has been sentenced to death for the 'cold, calculated and premeditated' murder of a lawyer whose body has never been recovered.

Tomasz Kosowski was convicted of first-degree murder in September 2026 over the killing of 41-year-old attorney Steven Cozzi, who disappeared from his law office in Largo, Florida, on 21 March 2023.

On 20 November, Pinellas County Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone ruled that the murder was financially motivated and premeditated, with the aggravating circumstances outweighing the mitigating factors.

Judge Says Plastic Surgeon Forfeited His Right to Live

Kosowski waived his right to a jury trial and represented himself during the seven-day proceedings.

Judge Bulone identified two aggravating circumstances supporting the death penalty: financial gain and a killing committed in a 'cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretence of moral or legal justification'.

Prosecutors also argued that the murder was especially heinous, atrocious and cruel. However, Bulone rejected this additional aggravating factor, finding insufficient evidence to establish it beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bulone said the two aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating circumstances. He added that the finding of cold, calculated and premeditated murder alone would have been sufficient to justify the death penalty.

'Therefore, the court concludes that the defendant, under the laws of the state of Florida, has forfeited his right to live,' Bulone said, according to ABC News.

'Accordingly, it is ordered and adjudged that the defendant Tomasz Kosowski is sentenced to death for the murder of Steven Cozzi.'

The judge appointed the public defender's office to represent Kosowski during the appeals process. His conviction and sentence will also undergo automatic review by the Florida Supreme Court.

Prosecutors Say Murder Was Carefully Planned

Prosecutors argued that Kosowski developed a 'malicious and personal obsession' with Cozzi following a legal dispute involving a medical practice where the surgeon had previously worked.

Cozzi represented defendants in litigation involving Kosowski, who alleged that he was owed thousands of dollars in unpaid medical billings. The Associated Press reported that the financial dispute formed part of the prosecution's account of the motive.

Blood belonging to Cozzi was discovered in the law office bathroom and inside Kosowski's truck, supporting prosecutors' argument that a violent incident had occurred.

Surveillance footage showed Kosowski entering the law office with a large box on the morning Cozzi disappeared. Hours later, he was seen leaving while pulling a wagon carrying what prosecutors described as a 'very heavy' load.

Assistant State Attorney Nathan Vonderheide said the evidence demonstrated that Kosowski had planned and carried out the killing.

'The bottom line is the overwhelming totality of the evidence in this case demonstrates that he had the obsession, and he prepared, and he had a plan, and he effectuated that plan, and murdered him on March 21, 2023,' Vonderheide said during closing arguments, according to ABC News.

Lawyer's Body Never Recovered

Investigators have never recovered Cozzi's remains.

Prosecutors alleged that Kosowski placed the body in a dumpster before the rubbish was transported to a landfill.

According to The Associated Press, investigators traced the suspected disposal route to a remote area along the Tamiami Trail, near the Everglades.

The rubbish was eventually taken to a landfill in Collier County, but searches failed to locate Cozzi's remains.

The absence of a body became a central issue during the trial, with Kosowski challenging the prosecution's account and questioning whether Cozzi had died on the date alleged.

Kosowski Denied Killing Attorney

Kosowski did not call witnesses or testify in his own defence.

During closing arguments, he insisted it was 'impossible' for him to have committed the murder as described by prosecutors. He also questioned the timeline, citing transactions made using Cozzi's credit card in the weeks after his disappearance.

'Reasonable doubt exists in droves in this case,' he told the court.

However, Bulone found the prosecution had established his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Husband Describes Pain of Never Bringing Cozzi Home

Following the guilty verdict, Cozzi's husband, Michael Montgomery, described the family's anguish over never recovering his remains.

'The most unbearable part is that we were never able to bring Steven home,' Montgomery told the court, according to ABC News.

He urged people to remember Cozzi for his life rather than the circumstances of his death.

'He is not defined by the way his life ended,' Montgomery said, highlighting his husband's family, legal career, hobbies and relationships.

Kosowski's death sentence marks the latest development in a case that resulted in a murder conviction despite investigators never finding the victim's body.