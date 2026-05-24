Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly edging towards a different relationship with the Royal Family, with royal commentator Duncan Larcombe saying after the couple's recent Australia visit that they now appear to be seeking a 'fresh start' ahead of Harry's expected return to the UK in July. The claim remains an interpretation rather than a confirmed shift, but it places Harry and Meghan back in familiar territory, halfway between public duty, private grievance and the question of whether any reconciliation is truly possible.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer showing signs of "anger and bitterness", an expert says. #DailyExpress https://t.co/xVRQyJ9eG2 pic.twitter.com/ZnuwagReAj — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 21, 2026

The couple have been living in the United States since stepping back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020. In the years that followed, they publicly criticized members of the royal family on several occasions. However, according to Larcombe, there appears to have been a shift in tone or public presentation in recent months, with the Sussexes adopting a stance that seems less confrontational than in the past.

Harry and Meghan After the Public Fallout

Larcombe told the Mirror that Harry and Meghan have now 'stopped their attacks on the royals' and, in his view, are 'behaving like members of the family' again. He linked that reading in part to their Australia trip, which he suggested could amount to a strategic rebrand aimed at mending fences with King Charles and Prince William.

Nothing has been officially confirmed, and any claims of a reconciliation within the family remain speculative. However, Larcombe argued that there no longer appears to be the same level of anger or resentment previously associated with the couple's public image. He suggested that the Sussexes are now presenting themselves in a manner more consistent with how they may have behaved had they remained within royal life.

The fallout carried significance beyond a private family dispute, evolving into a five-year public saga marked by interviews, allegations and ongoing estrangement. Prince Harry is not believed to have seen or spoken with Prince William for several years, although he reportedly met with the king last year.

Harry and Meghan Through the Lens of Their Marriage

This week, Harry and Meghan marked their eighth wedding anniversary, and Larcombe used the moment to look back on how their marriage was first received inside and outside the monarchy. He said Charles walking Meghan down the aisle had seemed to 'cement her arrival into the family,' and he argued at the time that many people saw a mixed race woman marrying into the monarchy as long overdue. In the same breath, he also offered the line that hangs over the whole story, saying it was 'incredible that it went so wrong so quickly.'

The remark underscores a broader reality that public appearances, such as weddings, can serve as polished and symbolic moments, while personal family relationships are often far more complex and difficult to repair. It did not present evidence of any private reconciliation, but instead suggested that tensions in the public sphere may have eased.

Harry himself has been more direct about what he wants. Speaking to the BBC, he said there had been 'so many disagreements' with some of his family and added, 'I would love reconciliation with my family.' He also said there was 'no point in continuing to fight anymore' and described the dispute over safety and security as the sticking point that remains.

Harry's UK Visit Raises Prospect of Family Thaw

The next test may come very soon. Harry is due in the UK in July for the one year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, a visit that could create the first obvious setting for any warmer contact with his relatives.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Scrutinized for Using 'Half-in, Half-Out' Strategy to 'Monetize' Royal Status https://t.co/v3W9N7LTDp pic.twitter.com/EteNQNZo6v — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 20, 2026

Larcombe believes there is 'every chance' Meghan and the couple's two children could travel with him. If that happens, the symbolism will write itself, not because a reunion would be guaranteed, but because the family Harry built in California would be arriving in the country where the older family drama still sits unresolved.

For now, that is where the story rests. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be softening their public stance, Harry may still want peace, and July may bring proximity, but the article offers no proof that the House of Windsor is ready to meet them there.