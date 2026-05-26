King Charles spent the late May bank holiday at Sandringham in Norfolk, but pointedly did not visit his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, despite staying just minutes away at a neighbouring property on the royal estate, according to reports.

The apparent royal frost comes after an extraordinarily turbulent eight months for Prince Andrew, who has endured what insiders routinely describe as a complete collapse of his public role. The Duke of York was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and moved out of his long-time Windsor home. Earlier this year, he was relocated to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate, a quieter, more remote base that has fed a perception of a prince now living on the fringes of the institution he once embodied.

Andrew Faces Growing Scrutiny at Sandringham

King Charles, 77, was seen arriving at Sandringham for a short break that palace sources framed as 'much-needed relaxation.' The king is understood to have stayed at Wood Farm, the modest house long favoured by the late Duke of Edinburgh and used by members of the family for low-key visits.

Marsh Farm, Andrew's new address, sits only a short distance away on the same Norfolk estate. Even so, there was no sign of a meeting between the brothers over the long weekend, and no suggestion that Charles made a private detour to see Andrew.

The absence of contact is being closely watched because it overlaps with a far more serious problem for the Duke. Andrew is currently the subject of a major police investigation, The Express reported, with Thames Valley Police probing alleged misconduct in public office.

King Charles gives former Prince Andrew the cold shoulder as he visits royal home in brother’s vicinity https://t.co/pGA2PiUzgj pic.twitter.com/F4M0gitPaw — New York Post (@nypost) May 25, 2026

The Daily Star says Andrew was arrested on 19 February, the day he turned 66, and taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He is said to have been questioned by detectives and to have spent his birthday in custody before being released under investigation later that evening. None of these details has been formally confirmed in a public statement, so they should be treated with caution until verified.

Last week, Thames Valley Police gave a rare on-the-record update about the case. Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said on Friday, 'Our misconduct in public office investigation is continuing. Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation.'

Police did not name Andrew in that statement, nor did they set out the precise nature of the allegations. However, according to The Express, the scope of the misconduct claims being examined is said to include allegations of sexual misconduct. Again, these reports remain unproven, and no charges have been brought. Andrew has consistently and forcefully denied any wrongdoing or any of the accusations levelled against him.

Royal Distance Grows Around Andrew

The combination of a live police probe and a brother visibly keeping his distance has fuelled speculation that King Charles is determined to place further space between the monarchy and Andrew. The king has made no public comment on his brother's situation. Yet the optics of staying at Wood Farm and not crossing over to Marsh Farm during a leisurely break are, in royal terms, quite loud.

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Supporters of the monarch would argue that King Charles is protecting the institution first. The king has already presided over Andrew's removal from official duties and the effective dismantling of his former royal life. Remaining aloof while a misconduct investigation unfolds looks, in that light, like a grim but logical extension of the same strategy.

Sympathisers of Andrew, meanwhile, might quietly point out that the duke has not been charged with any offence and is, in legal terms, an innocent man under investigation. From that angle, the image of a younger brother living as a near-recluse within the family's own estate, apparently without even a private visit from the King, carries a different sort of weight.

Since being moved to Marsh Farm earlier this year, Andrew has rarely been seen. Local sightings tend to be fleeting and repetitive: walking his dogs along the estate's roads and tracks, or alone behind the wheel of his car. Even then, sources note, he is always accompanied by at least one member of his security team.

The sense, then, is of a once central royal figure now relegated to the margins, watched closely by police, by the media and, one suspects, by the palace itself. With the misconduct in public office investigation still active and its findings uncertain, nothing about Andrew's future inside the royal fold is settled.

Until police either bring charges or close the case, the fog will not lift. For now, all that can safely be said is that King Charles chose not to cross the short distance from Wood Farm to Marsh Farm and in the careful world of royal signalling, that silence between two houses at Sandringham speaks volumes, even if the palace will not.