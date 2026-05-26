The Duchess of Sussex is finding that turning high-end aspirational content into commercial sales is proving to be a rougher journey than anticipated.

Meghan Markle's latest promotional video for her lifestyle venture, As Ever, has been met with a wave of intense online criticism. Viewers and industry observers have labelled the clip 'worse than amateur', reigniting a fierce debate about the efficacy of celebrity influencer marketing when the line between personal identity and product promotion becomes blurred.

The promotional content, intended to showcase the brand's fruit spreads and teas, previously launched under the name American Riviera Orchard, features the Duchess discussing family preferences, famously noting: 'My husband loves the raspberry,' before adding, 'Lil loves the strawberry, and Arch likes both. And I like the marmalade.' While the tone is intimate and casual, it quickly became a focal point of the backlash against Meghan Markle's jam video, with critics dissecting both the style and strategy behind the content.

The 'Worse Than Amateur' Reaction And Why It Went Viral

The strongest wave of criticism came from viewers and commentators who described the production as 'worse than amateur', a phrase that rapidly circulated across social platforms and commentary pieces. The reaction was not just about taste but about execution, with attention focused on framing, tone, and a perceived lack of polish.

Observers pointed out that Meghan often appears to be speaking slightly off-camera, creating what many described as a disconnected viewing experience. In the context of modern digital storytelling, this became a central point of criticism in Meghan Markle's promotional video, where direct engagement with the audience is often considered essential for building trust and conversion.

What makes this moment particularly viral is the contrast between expectation and delivery. With her access to high-profile production experience through projects like With Love, Meghan, audiences anticipated a more refined approach. Instead, the result triggered a wave of commentary that quickly spread under the umbrella of criticism of the Meghan Markle "As Ever" jam video.

What the heck is this?🤨 First, Meghan Markle’s audio quality is horrifically bad and not even amateur, it’s worse than that. The part about Lili is barely understandable. It’s also so fake with her standing in the fake kitchen with a pristine white apron, which reinforces the… pic.twitter.com/BXF7pDoPZT — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) May 25, 2026

As Ever Brand Controversy And Identity Questions

Beyond the video itself, the discussion has expanded into the broader As Ever brand controversy, particularly around its identity shift from American Riviera Orchard to its current branding. This rebrand has been widely noted in commentary, with critics suggesting it has created confusion about the product's positioning and long-term vision.

As one referenced analysis noted, the brand story has 'subtly moved on', with earlier attempts tied to Netflix collaboration now no longer part of its financial backing. The same discussion highlighted how storage rooms were reportedly filled with unsold inventory, including jars and related merchandise, raising further questions about rollout strategy and demand.

This has led to increased scrutiny of celebrity lifestyle-brand marketing, where product success depends heavily on clarity, consistency, and sustained consumer engagement rather than on aesthetics alone.

Meghan Markle's Instagram Marketing Strategy Under Pressure

A key dimension of the debate is Meghan Markle's evolving Instagram marketing strategy, which blends personal storytelling with product promotion. In the jam video and related posts, she integrates family details and lifestyle imagery to create emotional resonance.

However, critics argue that this approach sometimes overshadows the product itself. In expert commentary referenced in the broader discussion, concerns were raised about disengaged presentation styles and overly curated visuals that prioritise aesthetic framing over clear product communication.

This has become a recurring theme in Meghan Markle branding expert analysis, especially as digital marketing norms increasingly favour authenticity, direct-to-camera engagement, and product-first storytelling.

Family References And The Branding Narrative

Another notable element is the increasing inclusion of family references in promotional content. The mention of 'Lil', 'Arch', and Harry has been interpreted by some as an attempt to deepen emotional connection with audiences.

Earlier coverage of her content noted a more restrained approach, where personal life was only lightly referenced. However, recent posts and visuals, including mirror selfies captioned 'Mama's little helper', suggest a shift toward more explicit family integration into branding.

This evolution has sparked discussion about whether personal storytelling strengthens or dilutes Meghan Markle's rebrand of American Riviera Orchard As Ever efforts, especially when the goal is to establish a standalone product identity.

What Happens Next For As Ever

As the conversation continues, the real fault line is no longer just about aesthetics or online reactions; it's the growing tension between celebrity image and commercial credibility. The question now is whether As Ever can break free from being seen as curated lifestyle content and actually evolve into a brand with sustained product demand.

Because in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace, polished visuals alone don't guarantee loyalty, and it's that shift from image to impact that will ultimately decide whether this venture fades as another viral moment or solidifies into a lasting business identity. For now, the world is watching, waiting to see if this brand can survive the scrutiny of the digital age.