Meghan Markle faced an unexpected backlash over the weekend after royal watchers complained about the audio quality in a new 30-second jam advert for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, posted on Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex has been steadily rolling out glossy, tightly curated content to promote As Ever, which has so far leaned heavily on rustic kitchen aesthetics and small-batch food products. Her homemade-style jams have become the brand's early calling card, with previous posts and mail-outs heavily promoted by her supporters and dissected by her critics. This latest clip, a short voiceover-led video about the family's favourite flavours, was clearly intended as another warm, intimate moment. It ended up being something else entirely.

The video, shared on As Ever's official Instagram page, shows Meghan in a dark top and what appears to be an apron, spooning jam into a bowl before the shot cuts to an orange marmalade. Over the footage, she explains that 'everyone in my family has a different favourite,' adding: 'My husband loves the raspberry, Lil loves the strawberry, and Arch likes both. And I like the marmalade.'

The product itself is framed in decidedly poetic language in the caption. As Ever describes the spreads as 'inspired by the jams Meghan has created in her own kitchen and shared over the years,' promising a 'small-batch, carefully balanced approach to flavour.' The text goes on to talk about 'a hint of tartness and a whisper of lemon,' in the kind of carefully tuned copy one would expect from a brand built around the Duchess's personal taste.

It was not the script that drew fire, though. It was the sound.

Audio Backlash Puts As Ever Under Scrutiny

Almost as soon as the As Ever advert appeared, criticism of the jam video began surfacing on X, with several users zeroing in on what they saw as sloppy execution from someone frequently billed as a producer.

One account, Royal News Network, which regularly comments on the Sussexes' activities, did not hold back. 'Meghan Markle's audio quality is horrifically bad and not even amateur, it's worse than that,' the user posted, before adding in a follow‑up: 'This woman is supposed to be a producer and can't even get the audio right for a short Instagram video, which is both overproduced and somehow underproduced at the same time. It boggles the mind.'

What the heck is this?🤨 First, Meghan Markle’s audio quality is horrifically bad and not even amateur, it’s worse than that. The part about Lili is barely understandable. It’s also so fake with her standing in the fake kitchen with a pristine white apron, which reinforces the… pic.twitter.com/BXF7pDoPZT — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) May 25, 2026

Others chimed in with more technical complaints. 'Sound quality is everything on social media,' one person wrote. 'People are actually more likely to watch a video with bad image quality than they are to watch something with bad sound quality.' Another viewer admitted: 'I could not understand what she said at the end, I had to put two and two together.'

The thread filled up with variations on the same theme. 'I don't even understand what she's saying, she's mumbling,' one user posted. 'She's mumbling really bad on this. Hard to understand her. Or maybe it is bad audio,' another added, leaving open the question of whether the problem sat with the recording, the mix or the delivery.

As of publication, Meghan Markle and As Ever have not responded publicly to the complaints about the advert's audio. The Instagram post remains live with comments enabled, and there has been no clarification as to who produced or engineered the clip.

Producer Image Tested By Jam Video

The irritation voiced online may seem small-bore in isolation, but it brushes against a broader narrative around Meghan Markle's post-royal projects. She has been repeatedly described in publicity material as a producer, particularly in connection with her audio and streaming deals, and that label inevitably raises expectations when she fronts even a modest 30-second brand video.

The jam advert itself does not spell out her role behind the scenes. There is no credit line indicating whether As Ever used an in‑house team, an outside agency or a do‑it‑yourself approach. Still, for critics already sceptical of the Sussexes' media ventures, the fuzzy sound was seized on as symbolic of something wider: high-end branding straining against patchy execution.

To be clear, the backlash has been driven almost entirely by royal commentators and self-identified critics on social media, rather than professional reviewers or industry insiders. There is no independent technical assessment of the clip, and opinions about whether the sound is genuinely substandard or simply below what some viewers expect from a celebrity-led brand remain subjective.

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Supportive voices, if any, have not been highlighted in the online discussion that followed the jam video. The focus has stayed firmly on the dissonance between the polished language in As Ever's caption and the less-than-crisp audio many users reported hearing. For a brand still in its infancy, and for a Duchess whose every move is parsed, even a minor production misstep can quickly become part of the running commentary around her public reinvention.

With As Ever continuing to present itself as an extension of Meghan Markle's personal tastes and domestic life, the stakes for seemingly small details—how a voiceover sounds, how clearly a line can be heard—are higher than they might be for a generic supermarket spread. If the jam is meant to feel like it comes straight from her kitchen, the audience, it seems, now expects the audio to be just as carefully curated as the fruit.