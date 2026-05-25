Prince Harry's evolving role inside the Royal Family was thrown into sharp relief at the Hay Festival in Wales, when Mike Tindall reportedly referred to the Duke as 'fun' only in the past tense, prompting fresh questions about how far relations have cooled between Prince Harry and the relatives he once saw almost daily.

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The off‑the‑cuff remark, made during a live event in Powys and picked up by royal watchers this week, has been seized on as a rare glimpse of what is really being said about Prince Harry behind palace doors.

The news came after six years of upheaval since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. What began as 'Megxit,' their attempt to negotiate a part‑time royal role while pursuing commercial work, quickly hardened into a full‑blown rupture, played out through televised interviews, a Netflix series and Prince Harry's memoir.

In that time, the easy camaraderie that once defined his relationships with his Windsor cousins has, by most accounts, thinned to a polite distance.

Mike Tindall's 'Harry, When He Was Fun' Comment About Prince Harry

For context, Mike Tindall was speaking on stage with James Haskell and Alex Payne, his co‑hosts on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, when the conversation turned to his 2011 wedding to Zara Phillips, Princess Anne's daughter. According to reports of the Hay Festival appearance, Tindall first joked about Haskell managing not to embarrass himself at the reception, then added that 'a lot of other people managed that way better than you — [like] Harry, when he was fun.'

It was only four words, but for a family that usually couches disagreement in glacial silence, 'when he was fun' landed like a small grenade. Express UK claims the line implies a before and after, a Prince Harry 1.0 and Prince Harry 2.0, and it suggests that those closest to the royals believe the old version has gone missing.

If that reading is accurate, and Tindall has not publicly clarified his meaning, it chimes with a broader perception, often voiced in the British press, that the boyish prince who once leapt into swimming pools in his clothes and sent himself up in front of cameras has been replaced by someone more angry, more guarded, and more consumed by the fight with the institution that raised him.

None of this is officially confirmed by Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace, and no working royal has gone on the record to endorse the idea that Prince Harry has 'changed for the worse.' The Tindall quip is, at this stage, a single line in a festival chat, and it should be taken with a degree of caution. But the fact that it was said at all, and apparently in front of an appreciative audience, tells its own story about where the sympathies in this family drama currently lie.

A Childhood Bond Between Zara And Prince Harry, Now Fractured

To recall, Prince Harry and Zara were once among the closest of the Queen's grandchildren. They grew up together at Gatcombe Park and on family holidays, bound not just by blood but by the slightly looser, horse‑mud and wellies world of Princess Anne's branch of the family. That bond followed them into adulthood.

Mike and Zara attended Prince Harry and Meghan's Windsor wedding in 2018; two years earlier, they had turned out to support him at the Sentebale concert in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

Harry is godfather to the Tindalls' second daughter, Lena, which makes the apparent cooling of relations feel particularly stark. Reports suggest the friendship has faded since the Sussexes settled in Montecito and began building their new lives with Hollywood neighbours and global celebrity partners rather than race‑course fixtures and rugby internationals.

Critics of the Sussexes often argue the shift was signposted as early as their wedding guest list, which famously featured a roll‑call of film and music stars. The implication, fairly or not, is that Prince Harry and Meghan traded one tight social circle for another, this time in LA rather than Gloucestershire.

Inside the Royal Family's world, the comparison with the Tindalls is hard to miss. Zara and Mike are examples of what Prince Harry and Meghan once said they wanted to be: relatives of the monarch who earn their own money and are not official 'working royals,' yet still appear often alongside the King, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

At Cheltenham, Royal Ascot, and other marquee sporting events, Zara is regularly seen chatting easily with senior royals, while Mike mingles in the royal box. Friends of the couple have suggested, unverified, that Prince William would be open to Zara taking on a more defined public role in the future, particularly around equestrian sport. What is not disputed is that their corporate and sporting ventures sit neatly inside the royal‑adjacent, high‑society ecosystem.

Prince William and Mike Tindall are known to be close, and their young families are described by Mike as having grown 'intertwined', with Princess Charlotte said to be friendly with the Tindalls' eldest daughter, Mia. Against that backdrop, the distance between the Wales household and Prince Harry looks less like a temporary cool patch and more like a long, slow drift.

Supporters of Prince Harry would argue there were reasons for that shift. The Prince has spoken repeatedly about his mental health struggles, his anger at the tabloid press and his belief that royal protocol left him and Meghan exposed. He would likely bridle at the idea that losing his 'fun' label is the price of exercising autonomy over his life and family.

Nothing about the long‑term state of Prince Harry's relationships with Zara, Mike, or the wider family is definitively known: none of the key players has set out, on the record, exactly where things stand. For now, all anyone beyond their circle can see are small moments, like a joke on a festival stage in Powys, hinting at a rift that began with a flight to California and shows little sign of healing on either side of the Atlantic.