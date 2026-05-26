Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest family photographs, released in April to mark their 15th wedding anniversary in Windsor, have reportedly reopened old wounds for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who, insiders claim, feel there is 'one set of rules' for the Prince and Princess of Wales and another for them.

According to a source quoted by Wonderwall.com, the contrasting public reaction has left Meghan frustrated that Kate remains the 'golden girl' while she is 'torn to shreds' by online critics.

Middleton showed her barefoot on the grass alongside Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in what looked like an effortlessly warm domestic scene.

Days later, an 11th birthday photograph of Charlotte smiling in a field of daisies was released, followed by video clips of her playing with the family dogs and sprinting along a beach. The imagery was textbook royal branding: wholesome, controlled, reassuring. It is also the kind of carefully staged family content that has become politically fraught for the Sussexes.

Read more Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Performative and Cringe' Videos of Prince Harry in Massive Anniversary Backlash Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Performative and Cringe' Videos of Prince Harry in Massive Anniversary Backlash

Markle marked her son Prince Archie's seventh birthday in early May with her own Instagram posts. She shared a shot of Archie and his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, seen from behind, along with a previously unseen photograph of Archie as a newborn lying on Harry's chest. Commenters accused the couple of 'trying to stay relevant' and 'exploiting' their children for publicity, the kind of language that rarely attaches to the Waleses' output.

The source told Wonderwall.com that this is precisely what Meghan finds impossible to swallow. In their words, 'Kate and William are very clearly using their children as part of the royal image and the branding of the family. Yet Meghan's been criticised for even including the smallest glimpse of Archie and Lilibet.' From Meghan's perspective, the source said, she is judged by 'a completely different rulebook,' with Kate fixed in the public imagination as the golden girl and Meghan cast as the villain.

Meghan Markle's Long-Running Grievance Over Kate Middleton Comparisons

Markle argues that she and Harry are held to a far harsher standard than Middleton and Prince William, both by the palace machine and by segments of the British press. In the couple's 2021 CBS interview, Meghan addressed the endless comparisons to Kate directly, saying, 'If you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't have to hate me.' It was one of the few moments she spoke openly about how the duelling narratives had hardened.

People close to her, speaking anonymously, paint the Duchesses as fundamentally mismatched. Kate is described as 'the quintessential Brit' who is 'terribly reserved and somewhat inward with her emotions,' whereas Meghan 'speaks her mind' and is 'not afraid to amend and improve the status quo'. That difference, while hardly a crime, has been weaponised into a morality tale, a dutiful English rose versus an outspoken American actress that suits certain commentators a little too neatly.

Meghan initially hoped she and Kate might form a joint bloc inside the institution, a 'positive and powerful force for change.' Instead, the relationship appears to have deteriorated in parallel with William and Harry's. Kate reportedly 'was always colouring inside the lines' and unwilling to risk breaking protocol. Meghan, chafing under those constraints, came to see caution as complicity.

The infamous row over bridesmaid dresses ahead of Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding pushed their private tensions into public view. Early reports suggested Meghan made Kate cry. Meghan later told CBS 'the reverse happened,' adding that Kate had apologised with flowers and a handwritten note and that she had forgiven her sister-in-law, whom she called 'a good person.' Even so, the source insists, 'once the word was out that they didn't get along, the writing was on the wall.' In Meghan's mind, that narrative cemented her doomed future within 'The Firm' and, by extension, in the UK.

Kate Middleton's 'Golden Girl' Image Versus Meghan Markle's Cautious Posts

The soft-focus anniversary and birthday images of the Wales family have underlined a harsh truth for the Sussexes. William and Kate are presented as the monarchy's untouchable golden couple, celebrated worldwide for the same sort of curated family moments Harry and Meghan are relentlessly mocked for sharing. Concedes that 'it's hard for even Meghan to deny how happy the Waleses look as a family,' adding that they appear to be 'living this perfect life and idolised the world over, which is impossible to compete with.'

Meghan has tried to explain why she protects her children's faces from the cameras. In a 2022 interview with The Cut, she questioned why she would hand photographs of Archie and Lilibet to sections of the British media that she and Harry accuse of racism and bullying before posting them herself. 'Why would I give the very people that are calling my children [a racist name] a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?' she asked.

Yet the insider suggests that a part of her still wishes she could be more open. 'In an ideal world Meghan would be showing the kids' faces,' the source said. Watching the Waleses 'get away with it so brazenly when she'd be torn to shreds' is described as 'really tough to take.'

The competitive edge is not confined to social media. Harry and Meghan completed a high-profile trip to Australia in April, mixing charity engagements with business interests, only for Kate to embark on a solo visit to Italy in May focused on her early-years work. In royal circles, there is 'definitely a sense' that the rivalry between the couples has been reignited on the global stage.

🚨🚨| Prince William stated that his daughter Charlotte is a fan and lover of Chelsea, just like his wife Kate. pic.twitter.com/cHQKsVvyYB — Goals Side (@goalsside) May 26, 2026

Harry has his own catalogue of grievances. In the 2022 Netflix series Harry & Meghan, he accused palace staff of protecting William at his expense, saying, 'They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.' That belief feeds into the larger conviction that Kate is structurally shielded while Meghan is structurally exposed.

The next flashpoint may come in July, when Harry is expected to return to the UK for events marking the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham. Reports cited by Wonderwall.com suggest he would like Meghan and the children to join him. Meghan is reluctant, still wary of security concerns and of walking back into what she sees as a hostile environment. Nothing is confirmed yet, so any plans for a joint appearance should be treated with caution.

Despite all the beach videos, birthday portraits and choreographed public smiles on both sides, the emotional stalemate feels unresolved. This is already 'the most epic couple feud in royal history' and shows no signs of cooling.