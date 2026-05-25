Meghan Markle has reportedly concluded that Prince Harry is damaging her solo brand value, with US-based sources claiming the Duchess of Sussex now believes she can make more money and exercise greater influence by appearing without him at public and commercial events.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and settling in Montecito, California, Meghan and Harry have largely operated as a package deal. Their biggest projects, from headline-making interviews to streaming deals, have usually been presented as joint ventures. But over the past couple of years, there has been a clear shift towards separate work, and royal watchers now believe that change is deliberate.

Meghan's Brand And The 'Harry Problem'

According to royal commentator Rob Shuter, speaking on Maureen Callahan's podcast The Nerve and writing on his Substack, Meghan has now decided that her future lies in stepping out alone more often.

'Meghan has now decided that, my sources are telling me, she now believes that she is more powerful. She's gonna make more money by stepping forward by herself, not with him,' Shuter said.

In his Substack report, Shuter said insiders had told him Meghan sees Harry as a liability for the polished, lifestyle-led image she is trying to build.

'Whenever Harry appears beside her, everything becomes about royal drama, and family feuds,' he reported a source as saying. 'Meghan wanted the spotlight on her work, not the chaos surrounding the Royal Family'.

None of this has been confirmed by Meghan or Harry, or by any named representative. The claims come from unnamed sources and media commentary, so they cannot be independently verified, although they do reflect a narrative that has become increasingly visible in recent months.

That shift is already playing out in public. Last week, Meghan was photographed on a solo trip to Geneva. Reports cited by the Daily Express suggested she had encouraged Harry to stay at home in Montecito, keeping him out of the frame and allowing attention to stay on her own appearance.

Shuter added that Meghan 'hasn't quite got to that point' of recognising herself as part of the problem too, but that 'she knows there's a problem with Harry'.

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Separate Moves, Shared Life

The suggestion that Meghan sees Harry as a drag on her brand does not, on the evidence available, appear to extend to their private life. By all outward signs, the pair remain closely tied at home, even as they explore a looser professional arrangement.

Only days before the Geneva trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their eighth wedding anniversary. Meghan shared photographs and videos online showing them celebrating with a cake and gifts, and also released previously unseen images from their 2018 Windsor Castle wedding.

Those carefully curated posts suggest a couple still keen to present unity. That matters, because it complicates the more dramatic reading of Shuter's claims. Meghan's move towards more solo appearances does not necessarily point to marital trouble. It may instead reflect a recalibration of how the Sussexes want to present themselves commercially.

Since 2020, the pair have tried to monetise a story that is partly personal and partly bound up with the Royal Family. Harry's memoir and their joint media projects have leaned heavily on the break with the palace, the grievances that followed and the fallout from that rupture. Against that backdrop, Meghan's push into lifestyle ventures and her positioning as a West Coast thought leader may make some distance from that narrative commercially useful.

From a branding perspective, Meghan fronting projects alone allows companies to buy into her celebrity, advocacy and fashion appeal without automatically importing the royal conflict that follows Harry. Whether that is fair to him is another matter, but it is a strategy that makes sense commercially.

Post-Royal Balancing Act

The wider story is one of a couple still trying to define themselves outside the royal system. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave up the structure and platform of royal life six years ago. In its place, they have built a hybrid existence as public figures, campaigners and content creators in the United States.

For the first phase of that experiment, they moved almost entirely in step, rolling out joint interviews, documentaries and branding. In that period, 'Harry and Meghan' was the brand.

The latest commentary suggests Meghan now sees 'Meghan Markle' as a separate and potentially more lucrative proposition, one that can stand on its own without constant reference to the family she says she has left behind. Harry, meanwhile, still carries associations tied to his birthright and his public disputes with the Royal Family.

There is no public evidence that this shifting division of labour is causing private friction. What exists instead are hints, interpretations and speculation drawn from travel plans, podcast chatter and carefully chosen social media posts.

The core claims about Meghan's private thinking, from the idea that she sees Harry as the problem to the suggestion that she is tired of royal drama, remain unverified. They rely on unnamed sources and commentators rather than on-the-record statements or documents, so any firm conclusion about the Sussex partnership should be treated with caution.

What is clear is that Meghan is testing how far her name can travel on its own, and every solo step will now be read as part of an ongoing experiment in post-royal reinvention.