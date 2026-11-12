Frankie Muniz was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, 11 November, after crashing a Ford Mustang Dark Horse R during practice at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

The 40-year-old actor and NASCAR driver credited the car with protecting him. He withdrew from a charity exhibition race honouring US veterans.

Muniz had been preparing for Ford's Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, staged on Daytona's road course. NASCAR reported that he was taken to a medical facility for evaluation hours before the evening event.

Frankie Muniz Credits Mustang After Daytona Crash

In a statement reported by TMZ and shared by Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, Muniz confirmed his discharge. He did not disclose specific injuries.

'I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me,' he said. He thanked Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway, hospital staff and supporters who had contacted him.

Photographs showed the Mustang lodged in a tyre barrier on Daytona's infield road course. Motorsport.com reported that rescue crews cut away the car's roof during the extraction. The cause of the crash has not been established.

Update from Ford Racing about Frankie Muniz. pic.twitter.com/Vs0NGY9efx — Ford Racing (@FordRacing) November 12, 2026

Earlier, Team Reaume, for which Muniz drives in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, said he was 'awake and alert' after being taken for medical assessment. Neither the team's initial statement nor Muniz's subsequent update identified the cause.

Muniz also expressed disappointment at missing the tribute to military personnel. 'I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers,' he said.

Race Results and Event Highlights

Muniz had been assigned to Team Air Force alongside NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric. Ford's original line-up featured 12 drivers across six teams representing branches of the US armed forces. Each drove a Mustang Dark Horse R.

Ford development driver Jenson Altzman replaced Muniz for the race. Cindric won Wednesday night's exhibition, while Altzman finished 12th. Robert Noaker finished second, with Ryan Preece taking third place.

The event was organised to support six non-profit organisations serving military personnel and veterans through the Proud to Honor Fund, featuring live music from the Zac Brown Band, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer and Warren Zeiders.

Muniz's Motorsport Career and Future Outlook

For Muniz, the withdrawal was a setback in a motorsport career that began long before his latest NASCAR season. Best known for playing the title character in Malcolm in the Middle, he previously competed in Formula BMW USA and the Champ Car Atlantic Championship. He later moved into stock-car racing.

He began driving for Team Reaume in the Truck Series in 2025, competing in its No. 33 Ford truck. That vehicle is separate from the Mustang Dark Horse R involved in Wednesday's practice accident.

He has also enjoyed success in sports-car racing. Muniz and Tyler Stone won the 2026 Pirelli GT4 America Am championship in a TechSport Racing Ford Mustang GT4. Meanwhile, his acting career continued with a four-episode revival, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair.

Looking ahead, Muniz has stated he intends to race in 2027, potentially reducing his Truck Series commitments to expand his sports-car programme. Those future plans remain unconfirmed, and he has not yet announced his official timeline for returning to the track following the crash.