Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has accused MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and members of his team of attacking him in a hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi.

The alleged incident happened on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, while Dvalishvili was conducting an interview ahead of Saturday's Real American Freestyle (RAF) event.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a man believed to be Nurmagomedov approaching Dvalishvili before striking him, triggering a brawl involving several people.

Merab Dvalishvili Accuses Nurmagomedov of Ambush

In a report published on 11 November, Bleacher Report's Doric Sam said Dvalishvili claimed he and a friend were attacked from behind by Nurmagomedov and several associates while conducting an RAF interview.

Dvalishvili shared an Instagram video showing himself receiving medical attention, with visible blood on his face.

'Was doing an interview for RAF in hotel lobby and Usman and his buddies came up from behind and started punching me and my young friend,' Dvalishvili wrote.

'Security was holding me - They kept kicking us when we were down like losers.'

In his video statement, the Georgian fighter questioned why the group had allegedly approached him without warning instead of confronting him directly.

'What a sneaky way, just two of us, me and my friend came here in Abu Dhabi, and Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends came like snakes from behind,' he said.

'What kind of fighters you guys are? What kind of man does this? If you want to talk and fight, let's do it the real way.'

According to Yahoo Sports' report by Uncrowned Staff, Dvalishvili alleged that approximately 20 men confronted him and his friend. He also claimed that Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman's older brother, was involved.

Ilia Topuria Shares Brawl Footage

The confrontation attracted further attention after former UFC two-division champion Ilia Topuria shared footage that appeared to show the altercation.

In its 11 November report, The Sporting News' Dan Treacy reported that Topuria claimed Usman Nurmagomedov had been detained following the incident. The report was subsequently republished by Yahoo Sports.

Topuria subsequently alleged on social media that Nurmagomedov and several associates had been detained. However, Yahoo Sports' Uncrowned Staff said it could not independently verify the reported detention.

No official confirmation of an arrest or criminal charges was provided in the reports.

🚨 Ilia Topuria just posted the footage of Usman Nurmagomedov jumping Merab Dvalishvili



Holy sh*t 😳 pic.twitter.com/TrgztXpuiW — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 11, 2026

Long-Running Rivalry With the Nurmagomedovs

The incident has reignited tensions between Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov family, particularly following his championship rivalry with Umar.

Dvalishvili defeated Umar by unanimous decision at UFC 311 on 18 January 2025, successfully defending his bantamweight championship. The judges scored the contest 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in his favour.

Bleacher Report noted that their rivalry had resurfaced in recent months, with Dvalishvili claiming Umar was also present during the Abu Dhabi confrontation.

Usman, meanwhile, is a former Bellator and Professional Fighters League (PFL) lightweight champion who defeated Archie Colgan by first-round knockout in July 2026. His 90-day exclusive negotiating period with the PFL expired on 29 October, making him a free agent amid speculation about his next career move.

He is Umar's younger brother and a cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dvalishvili Still Scheduled for RAF Abu Dhabi

Dvalishvili was scheduled to face former UFC fighter Marlon Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 14 November. However, his participation remained uncertain following the confrontation and his reported facial injuries.

Yahoo Sports reported that the Georgian was expected to compete in a wrestling match at the event, although his facial injuries have raised questions about his participation.

Dvalishvili, however, has assured supporters that he is recovering and remains prepared to compete.

'I'm fine,' he said in his Instagram video. 'All my friends and family, I'm fine, I'm a fighter. This is nothing for me.'