Country music star Craig Morgan has declared that he is 'willing to die' in defence of American freedoms, speaking out three years after returning to active military service in the United States Army Reserve.

The 62-year-old Tennessee musician made the declaration in an interview published on Wednesday, 11 November, days after releasing his patriotic album My Country.

'I am willing to die for my country,' Morgan told Fox News Digital. He said he would serve wherever the Army sent him to protect the freedoms he wants his family, friends and future generations to enjoy.

His remarks followed another milestone in his military-related work. On Monday, 9 November, the USO named him a Global Ambassador, recognising more than two decades of support for American service personnel.

Craig Morgan's Military Service Continues Three Years After Re-Enlisting

Morgan first joined the Army in 1985, serving nine and a half years on active duty and another six and a half in the Reserve. His assignments included the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions, according to US Army records.

He returned to the Army Reserve on 29 July 2023, taking the enlistment oath during a Grand Ole Opry performance in Nashville. He rejoined as a staff sergeant before becoming a warrant officer in February 2024.

Army Reserve records identified him as Chief Warrant Officer 2 in April 2026. Morgan has served with the 313th Army Band in Alabama, balancing military duties with a recording career known for hits including 'Redneck Yacht Club'.

He told Fox News Digital that he believes other service members share his willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice. He also suggested many civilians feel similarly, although he presented this as his personal belief.

The USO said Morgan had visited 56 military bases in 18 countries and entertained nearly 55,000 troops. His appointment as ambassador follows 24 years of involvement with the organisation.

Morgan also hosted a Veterans Day 5K on Saturday, 7 November, at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. The event supported four organisations, including the USO and Operation Finally Home, and took place four days before Veterans Day.

Craig Morgan's New Album Celebrates Patriotism, Family and Faith

Released on 6 November, the 11-track My Country includes Morgan's rendition of Toby Keith's 'American Soldier'. Morgan said the recording honours Keith, while his record label confirmed that the late singer's family had given its blessing.

Morgan described his original song 'Long May You Wave' as 'extremely personal'. He said it reflects his respect for the American flag, military sacrifice and working Americans. The album also features Jelly Roll on 'Almost Home' and Lainey Wilson on 'International Harvester'.

He said America's 250th anniversary inspired the project, which brings together his music and military careers. Morgan believes country music is particularly open about patriotism, religious faith and family.

Morgan has previously praised President Donald Trump's administration for what he perceived as a renewed sense of national pride. His latest comments, however, focused on military service rather than political campaigning. He said he does not preach politics to relatives but stresses the importance of national security.

Morgan also discussed criticism he says he has faced within the entertainment industry over his Christian faith. He did not identify specific incidents but maintained that his relationship with God remains his priority.

For Morgan, the message extends beyond his music. He hopes his grandchildren inherit the appreciation for America that he says his own grandfather passed down to him.