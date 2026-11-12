WNBA star Sophie Cunningham marked Veterans Day by sharing a message of appreciation for American military personnel, using her social media platform to recognise those who have served and continue to protect the country.

The Indiana Fever guard reposted a tribute from actor Matthew McConaughey on her Instagram Story, adding an American flag emoji. The gesture also highlighted Cunningham's growing public profile beyond basketball, where she has become one of the WNBA's most recognisable personalities through her competitive style and outspoken presence.

McConaughey's Tribute Reflects Cunningham's Support for Military

McConaughey's message read: 'To those who served, those in service, those in line to serve, and the ones at home for all of them, thank you.'

Cunningham accompanied the repost with an American flag emoji, drawing attention to her longstanding appreciation for the US military.

The gesture followed her appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast in late October, where she discussed her patriotism and the influence of military service within her family.

'I'm grateful, and I support the people who serve,' Cunningham said, explaining that relatives had served in the military and that she recognised the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

Moreover, the Fever star also emphasised that her appreciation for the country reflected her personal beliefs and experiences, while acknowledging that others might have different political views or perspectives on patriotism and national identity.

Cunningham's Rise From Missouri Standout to WNBA Star

Beyond her social media presence, Cunningham has established herself as an important contributor in the WNBA.

Born in Columbia, Missouri, on 16 August 1996, she developed her basketball skills at the University of Missouri, where she became the programme's all-time leading scorer with 2,187 points.

She earned three consecutive All-SEC First Team selections and received third-team All-American recognition in 2019, becoming the first AP All-American in programme history.

The Phoenix Mercury selected her 13th overall in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. She spent her first six professional seasons in Phoenix, appearing in the 2021 WNBA Finals before the Mercury lost to the Chicago Sky.

Her career gained considerable momentum after joining the Indiana Fever in January 2025 through a four-team trade. Playing alongside Caitlin Clark, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points per game and shot 43.2% from three-point range.

She also became a fan favourite after a viral moment in which she defended Clark during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June 2025. The incident significantly increased her social media following and brought additional attention to her personality and competitive approach.

Cunningham's 2025 campaign ended prematurely after she suffered a season-ending knee injury. Nevertheless, she returned for another season with Indiana in 2026, averaging 7.9 points per game while continuing to provide perimeter shooting and veteran experience.

Her growing popularity has also brought commercial opportunities, including partnerships with major brands such as Adidas.

With her basketball career, public statements and social media activity attracting increasing attention, Cunningham has developed an influence that extends beyond the court. Her Veterans Day tribute offered another example of how she uses that platform to express her personal values.