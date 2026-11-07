Alison Moore, 63, smeared her own faeces into her husband's mouth during a row at their Hampshire home, a court heard, as she was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months for three assaults on him.

Moore was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on 3 November 2026 after admitting three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against her husband, Rob Moore. He opposed the imposition of a restraining order and left court alongside her.

Prosecutor Andrew Coley said the violence had taken place over a 'lengthy period'. Photographs of Mr Moore's injuries were shown to the court during sentencing.

How a Pub Argument Turned Into a 'Gratuitous' Assault

The final assault took place on 20 August, after the couple had spent an afternoon drinking at a pub. They argued over when to leave, then stopped at another pub, where staff refused Moore entry.

Coley said she accused her husband of failing to 'stand up for her' and called him 'boring'. Their disagreement continued at home, where Moore forced him onto their bed.

'You talk so much s***, I'm going to make you eat it', she told him, according to the prosecution. She then rubbed her own faeces into his mouth. Coley described the assault as 'pre-meditated'.

Mr Moore broke free and went to wash himself. Before cleaning his face, he took a photograph showing what had happened. It was later shown to the court.

Police arrested Moore following the incident. She declined to answer questions during her interview and subsequently provided a written statement. Coley characterised it as a 'bare denial'.

The court also heard that Moore had struck her husband's face while wearing a ring and hit his back with a broom handle. Photographs showed a cut above his eye, another minor injury and redness across his back. The broom-handle attack occurred three days before the August incident.

Previous Violence and the Court's Reaction

Defence barrister Rose Burns said Moore 'completely regrets' her actions and accepted 'full blame'. Burns said family bereavements had contributed to a 'very deep depression' and that Moore perceived an imbalance in her marriage.

She also relayed Moore's claims about disagreements over household finances and selling their property. Those claims were part of the defence case, not findings against Mr Moore.

'She accepts no amount of poor behaviour by Mr Moore could justify her actions towards him', Burns told the court.

Judge Gary Lucie called the use of faeces 'a gratuitous degradation of the victim'. He acknowledged Moore's personal difficulties but said they did not excuse the assaults. He also questioned whether she accepted the role alcohol had played in her offending.

The 12-month custodial sentence was suspended for 18 months, meaning Moore was not required to serve it immediately. Further offending or a breach of the order could result in imprisonment.

Mr Moore submitted a victim impact statement but asked that it not be read aloud. The judge described the statement as 'magnanimous'. Mr Moore also opposed a restraining order, although the available reporting did not explain why.

Moore had spent three weeks on remand at HMP Bronzefield. The court also heard of earlier convictions, including a separate 2022 assault on a builder's partner that resulted in a 12-month restraining order.

After sentencing, Moore and her husband left the courthouse together.