Eleanor Donaldson, wife of jailed former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson, was placed on the sex offenders' register for five years at Newry Crown Court on Friday, 13 November 2026. The order followed a jury's findings in a trial of the facts, which did not result in criminal convictions.

Judge Paul Ramsey also imposed a three-year supervision and treatment order. In June, jurors found that the 60-year-old had carried out the acts alleged in five charges, including four involving aiding and abetting her husband's child sexual abuse.

Donaldson was found medically unfit to stand trial. The jury's findings did not amount to criminal convictions, a distinction that governs the court's options.

Eleanor Donaldson's Supervision Order and Appeal

According to Press Association reporting, Ramsey considered evidence from medical experts, a social worker and probation officials before imposing the order.

Under the three-year order, Donaldson will be supervised by a social worker from the Craigavon Community Mental Health Team. She must attend appointments, undergo treatment and allow home visits. Separately, police administer the sex offender notification requirements that will apply for five years.

Donaldson, from Dromore, County Down, appeared briefly by video link alongside her solicitor. After Ramsey explained the conditions, she nodded and confirmed that she understood. Lawyers represented her during the earlier trial, which she did not attend.

The fifth allegation concerned child cruelty. A trial of the facts determines whether alleged acts occurred when a defendant cannot participate in a conventional trial. It cannot result in a guilty verdict or a prison sentence.

Her legal team applied for permission to appeal the findings, as confirmed in September by the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service. Her husband is separately appealing his convictions.

Jeffrey Donaldson's Convictions and Sentence

Jeffrey Donaldson, 63, was convicted at Newry Crown Court on 22 June of 18 sexual offences against two women who were children when the abuse occurred. The convictions comprised one count of rape, 13 of indecent assault and four of gross indecency.

The Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland said the offending took place from 1985 to 1991 and from 1999 to 2008. Both complainants, whose identities are legally protected, gave evidence during his trial and attended Friday's hearing, according to Press Association.

On 15 October, Ramsey sentenced him to 15 years' imprisonment. Under the remission rules applicable to his offences, he is expected to serve seven and a half years in custody, with the remainder on licence. He continues to deny the offences.

Following sentencing, Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Leah Crothers said he had 'robbed them both of their childhood and innocence'.

Independent Review of Trial of the Facts Law

On 20 October, Justice Minister Naomi Long and Health Minister Robbie Butler appointed former Lord Justice of Appeal Sir John Gillen to review Northern Ireland's law and procedures on unfitness to plead and trials of the facts.

The review will consider public protection, victims' interests and whether conventional trials should become possible if defendants regain fitness to plead. An interim report is due by February 2027, with final findings expected in spring 2027.