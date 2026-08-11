A Battlefield 6 player claims to have received a full $109.24 (£85) refund from Steam after logging around 470 hours in the game, following his complaint over the removal of his favourite mode from the title's standard Quickplay matchmaking.

The player, who uses the Reddit username ExplorEverythingOnce, said Steam Support approved the refund after he complained that several modes had been removed from regular matchmaking months after launch. He said he provided links to Battlefield 6's official website and recent developer updates to show which modes had previously been available.

The reported refund is far outside Steam's standard terms, which generally cover games purchased within 14 days and played for less than two hours. Valve says customers can still submit requests outside those conditions for individual consideration.

Rush 'Removed' From Quickplay

The dispute centres on Rush, a 12-versus-12 attack-and-defend mode that the player said accounted for most of his time in Battlefield 6.

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Rush was removed from the game's Quickplay rotation following update 1.4.1.5, leaving players to access the mode through other options, including Portal. The change was linked to efforts to consolidate matchmaking and improve queue times by concentrating players in fewer playlists.

ExplorEverythingOnce said he had already been frustrated by the removal of King of the Hill and Squad Deathmatch, but decided to seek a refund after Rush was taken out of the regular rotation.

In his Reddit post, he said he told Steam Support that several modes had been removed without notice and that the game had changed significantly since he bought it. He also said he pointed representatives towards the Battlefield website, which continued to list Rush among its available modes, and a recent Community Broadcast outlining the changes.

According to the player, the support representative accepted his explanation and refunded the full $109.24 (£80.85) he had paid for the Phantom Edition at launch.

Refund Has Not Been Independently Verified

The player shared a redacted screenshot of his Steam transaction history showing the refund. However, he has not publicly provided the complete conversation with Steam Support or independent evidence confirming the reported 470 hours of playtime.

PC Gamer noted that the available evidence for the refund comes largely from the player's own account and the material he has shared publicly.

Steam's refund policy states that requests outside the usual 14-day and two-hour limits can still be submitted for consideration. The policy does not guarantee that similar requests will be accepted. Neither Valve nor Electronic Arts has publicly confirmed the transaction or explained why the request was approved.

No Wider Steam Refund Change

Rush has not been removed from Battlefield 6 altogether. Reports indicate that players can still access it through Portal or the server browser, although some players have complained that finding populated matches outside Quickplay can be difficult. The reported transaction has prompted discussion among Battlefield 6 players about whether others could seek refunds over the playlist changes.

There is no indication that Valve has changed its refund policy for the game, and approval of one request does not mean similar claims will receive the same decision. Steam continues to assess requests outside its normal conditions individually.