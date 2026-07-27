A prominent hardware leaker has fuelled fresh speculation over the PS6, claiming on X that Sony's next console could arrive in 2027, even as the company faces a growing backlash over plans to end physical game discs for new releases from 2028.

The rumour about Sony's next move in the console race and rising anger among players about the future of physical media.

Sony has not yet announced the PlayStation 6, but senior figures have previously said a next‑generation machine is 'top of mind', and persistent leaks now point to a powerful new box potentially launching alongside a dedicated handheld device.

PS6 Rumours Grow as Sony Faces Disc Backlash

Sony confirmed on 1 July that from January 2028 it will no longer produce physical discs for any new game releases. Discs will continue to be manufactured, but only for titles already on the market before that cut‑off. The decision has landed badly with a vocal section of the PlayStation community, who see it as a hard shove towards an all‑digital future.

That anger has been coalescing into action. A petition urging Sony to reverse course has passed 345,000 signatures at the time of writing, a hefty number even by gaming's often dramatic standards. Many signatories say they will stop buying future PlayStation hardware and software altogether unless the policy is scrapped.

Yeah — Kepler (@Kepler_L2) July 21, 2026

Now players are organising a week‑long PlayStation 'blackout' in August, a coordinated boycott in which gamers and streamers say they will refuse to play or purchase anything on the platform.

The campaign is gathering momentum on X, with content creators publicly pledging support and encouraging their audiences to follow suit. Sony has not issued any fresh statement responding to the boycott calls, and there is no indication so far that the disc decision is being reconsidered.

All of this forms the backdrop to a flurry of new PS6 chatter, much of it driven by one name that tends to make hardware enthusiasts sit up and listen.

Tech Insider kepler_l2 Stokes PS6 2027 Launch Hopes

Renowned tech insider Kepler_L2, who has built a following by posting highly specific hardware details, has once again turned the spotlight on the PS6. They previously claimed to have access to technical information about Sony's next console and a related handheld device, including talk of beefed‑up components, AI‑assisted features and substantial performance gains over the current PlayStation 5 line‑up.

In a recent exchange on X, a user asked Kepler_L2 whether they still believed 'next‑gen in 2027' was realistic. The reply was a terse 'Yeah,' a single word that has nevertheless been enough to send speculation into overdrive. According to the insider, the PS6 and Microsoft's next system, codenamed Xbox Project Helix, could arrive as early as next year.

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There is, though, a sharp line between what fans hope and what can be taken as fact. Neither Sony nor Microsoft has confirmed any release window for their next consoles. No official PS6 price, design, launch line‑up or technical specification has been announced, and Kepler_L2's assertions remain unverified. Until the companies speak on the record, everything from the 2027 date to the mooted handheld should be treated with a considerable pinch of salt.

The rhythm of the console cycle does lend some surface plausibility. The PS5 launched in late 2020, meaning a 2027 successor would arrive roughly seven years later, in line with previous generations. Sony executives have also been candid about thinking ahead to 'next‑generation hardware', even as they stretch the PS5's life with iterative models and software updates.

The combination of a potential PS6 and a new handheld is particularly tantalising. Recent leaks and commentary have suggested a device that does more than simple remote play, hinting at upgraded hardware that could run games locally with improved graphics and smarter AI‑driven systems. None of this has been confirmed by Sony, but the appetite for a serious PlayStation handheld remains strong after the mixed reception to past efforts.

The tension, for Sony, is obvious. On one hand, the PS6 rumours help sustain excitement around the brand at a time when the PS5 is moving out of its early‑life buzz. On the other, the company is trying to steer players toward a digital ecosystem just as a portion of its most dedicated customers are threatening to walk away over the loss of discs.

If the 2027 PS6 window touted by Kepler_L2 does prove accurate, Sony will be attempting to launch a flagship console into a market where questions about ownership, access and preservation are much louder than they were a decade ago. Gamers organising a blackout over discs today are, in all likelihood, the same audience the company will want queuing up for its next machine.

The situation sits in a holding pattern. Sony's disc policy is set out but not yet in effect. The PS6 exists only in leaks, forum threads and the occasional cryptic post from a hardware sleuth. Until an official announcement lands, the only certainty is that the fight over what the next generation should look like has already started, long before anyone can actually buy it.