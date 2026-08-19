Soldiers at a US Army engineer battalion in Georgia can book official time off for the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) if they sign on for more years first. Army officials have confirmed the memorandum behind the offer, which presents a four-day pass as a way to lift morale and keep experienced troops in uniform. It was signed by Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Hodgson, who took command of the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Stewart in July 2026.

The document sets a narrow window. Any soldier in the battalion who signs a reenlistment contract between 1 August and 14 November 2026 is authorised to pass. The memorandum describes it as 'specifically designated to coincide with the highly anticipated release.' Rockstar Games puts GTA 6 on sale on 19 November for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

For most of a day, nobody outside the battalion knew whether the offer was genuine. A photograph of the memorandum reached a military meme account on 17 August 2026 and was on Reddit within hours. Soldiers were still picking it over as a possible forgery when the Army confirmed it the following day.

Why the Order Read Like a Forgery

Three things about the document invited disbelief. A battalion commander formally authorising leave around a video game release reads as satire. Soldiers posting on Reddit said the formatting did not match the memoranda they write themselves, and nothing had come from Fort Stewart to settle the question either way.

Other details pushed back. The 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion exists, sits under the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and is commanded by Hodgson. The dates were the part anyone could check against a public schedule.

The pass is valid from November 20 to November 23, 2026, beginning the morning after GTA 6 goes on sale. Anyone using the pass will be on duty during launch day. The memorandum also states that the pass cannot be combined with other leave to extend an absence beyond four consecutive days.

More conditions apply: a company commander must approve the dates, and soldiers with an administrative flag or failing body composition or fitness standards are ineligible until resolved.

What a Battalion Commander Can Actually Offer

Retention money is not a commander's to spend. The Army's Human Resources Command issued its current Selective Retention Bonus (SRB) table on 1 July 2026. The table pays up to $81,000 (about £59,900) to soldiers in the top bonus band who sign for 60 months or more. No single agreement may exceed $180,000 (about £133,000). Army officials said commanders at unit level have few tools of their own to close a deal.

The bonus money is also location-specific. The July message highlights Alaska, Guam, Fort Bliss, Fort Drum, Fort Irwin, Fort Polk, and Fort Riley for special bonuses or top-up payments, but Fort Stewart is not mentioned in either category.

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Twenty of the 130 eligible soldiers in the battalion had accepted by 17 August 2026, Army officials said, signing for between two and six more years. The battalion's new career counsellor pitched the idea to the command team as something that would speak to younger soldiers.

Lieutenant Colonel Angel Tomko, spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry Division, explained the command team's reasoning to Task & Purpose, which obtained confirmation from the Army.

Tomko said the command team believes that eligible soldiers are now more aware of their reenlistment window and are engaging their leadership earlier. The unit's reenlistment window for 2027 will open in October, allowing soldiers to plan accordingly.

Twenty soldiers have signed up for an additional two to six years in exchange for four days off. At a post where the July bonus tables are overlooked, that is nearly the only trade a battalion commander can offer.