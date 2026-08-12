Nintendo appears to be preparing a 40th‑anniversary celebration for The Legend of Zelda in the form of a special‑edition Switch 2, after leaked images online showed a Zelda‑themed console and matching Pro Controller design.

The images suggest a collector‑style hardware bundle rather than a single commemorative console, with the leaked unit believed to be a tribute to the long‑running series as it marks its 40th year.

Zelda-Inspired Switch 2 Leak

A social media user with the handle @CentroLeaks shared images said to show retail packaging for a limited‑edition Nintendo Switch 2, as well as a separately sold Pro Controller featuring a matching design.

The console shown in the leaked material has a predominantly dark finish, complemented by gold and green or teal detailing. The aesthetic and design are reminiscent of Zelda, and Nintendo appears to have opted for something more understated and premium, which could make the hardware appealing to collectors.

The dock is reportedly one of the main visual highlights. It features a prominent gold Triforce symbol, one of the most recognisable pieces of imagery associated with The Legend of Zelda. The Joy‑Con 2 controllers appear to follow the same aesthetic, combining a dark base with Zelda‑inspired gold and teal elements.

The leaked Pro Controller sticks to the same theme with gold triggers and shoulder buttons, while a Triforce emblem sits in the centre. Additional decorative details appear to give the controller a more elaborate finish than Nintendo's standard hardware.

A Possible 40th Anniversary Centrepiece

Although Nintendo has not yet confirmed the special‑edition console, the potential release would be notable for Switch 2 owners. The first Switch was known for having themed and limited‑edition designs during its lifespan, something its successor has so far lacked.

A Zelda 40th‑anniversary Switch 2 and controller set could therefore be significant for the console model itself as well as for Legend of Zelda fans. The Legend of Zelda is approaching its 40th anniversary, giving Nintendo an opportunity to mark one of its most important gaming franchises with special merchandise and hardware.

Since the original The Legend of Zelda debuted in 1986, the series has grown into one of Nintendo's most recognisable properties. Its subsequent games have helped establish the franchise as a cornerstone of Nintendo's gaming catalogue.

A commemorative Switch 2 could therefore appeal to two groups at once: existing Switch 2 owners looking for distinctive hardware and long‑time Zelda fans interested in adding an anniversary item to their collections.

How the Zelda Hardware Fits Wider Anniversary Plans

There has already been speculation that Nintendo could mark the anniversary with new Zelda‑related projects.

Rumours have previously linked the leaked hardware to a potential Ocarina of Time remake expected later in 2026. However, an insider reportedly clarified that the hardware designs were intended to celebrate the wider Zelda franchise rather than being specifically connected to Ocarina of Time.

That distinction could be significant. Instead of tying the console to one particular game, Nintendo may be positioning it as a broader celebration of four decades of The Legend of Zelda.