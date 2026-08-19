A US Army battalion based at Fort Stewart in Georgia is offering its soldiers a four-day pass specifically to play Grand Theft Auto VI as a re-enlistment incentive. The 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion has confirmed the programme, which allows eligible active-duty enlisted troops who re-enlist between 1 August and 14 November 2026 to take leave from 20 to 23 November.

This aligns with the game's launch on 19 November for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Officials said the idea aims to get soldiers excited about staying on.

Memo Outlines Four-Day Pass for GTA 6 Launch

The memorandum, dated 28 July and signed by battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Ryan D. Hodgson, addresses all personnel of the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion.

It states that any soldier who signs a re-enlistment contract in the window will be authorised a special 4-day pass specifically designated to coincide with the highly anticipated release of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI.

The exact dates will be coordinated with the chain of command. The pass cannot be combined with other leave to extend beyond four consecutive days. Soldiers with administrative flags or those failing physical fitness or body composition standards remain ineligible until those issues are clear.

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Lieutenant Colonel Angel Tomko, a 3rd Infantry Division spokesperson, noted that 'the command team, in conjunction with the career counselor, wanted to get soldiers excited to reenlist'.

The incentive is available only to those assigned or attached to the battalion and requires formal request submission.

Incentive Targets Younger Soldiers and Retention Goals

Army officials explained that the battalion's new counsellor suggested the GTA 6-themed pass because it speaks to younger soldiers and could kick-start the unit's drive for its fiscal year 2027 reenlistment goals, which begin in October.

The offer covers soldiers in engineering, signal intelligence, human resources and medical roles across the battalion. Local commanders face limited options beyond standard bonuses, making creative incentives more common in recent years as retention challenges persist.

Hodgson assumed command in July 2026 following a change of command ceremony, and the unit forms part of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart.

Rockstar Games set the GTA 6 release for 19 November 2026 after earlier delays from previous targets.

The memo first appeared via the US Army WTF Moments social media account before spreading widely across platforms and among serving members.

Online Interest Highlights Gaming Hype in Uniform

The circulating document has prompted discussion among serving personnel and veterans, with many noting that extra days off form a standard re-enlistment perk simply linked here to a major entertainment release. Details such as the commander's name and unit match official records published by the Army at Fort Stewart.

As of this week the battalion continues processing requests through the Army's personnel system, requiring company commander approval for each case. Twenty soldiers have already re-enlisted under the scheme for terms of two to six years of additional service.

The programme remains limited to this one battalion rather than an Army-wide policy, leaving others to watch how the GTA 6 release affects retention figures later in the year as the November window approaches for more contracts to be signed by eligible troops in the unit.