Apple is reportedly planning to widen the gap between its Pro and non-Pro iPhone models. Now, it looks like Samsung will be following in the footsteps of the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Samsung is prepping to unveil the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. While nothing is set in stone yet, some reports claim the Korean smartphone behemoth will launch the S22 series successors early next year.

In line with this, the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra model will be able to capture photos even in a low-lit environment. This unique ability will separate the Ultra model from the rest of the Galaxy S23 series phones, as well as its predecessor.

This piece of information comes from the noted leaker Ice Universe. As expected, Samsung fans took to the comments section to express their dismay.

However, IC begs to differ. He suggests this is the "most evident step forward" by the company's flagships in the past five years.

So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will take relatively better photos at night than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Moreover, Samsung has reportedly improved the configuration of the cameras. These improvements include:

A 200MP camera that captures "natural details and less noise."

Enhanced night mode photos.

The 12MP photos in daily mode will be enhanced.

The 10x telephoto lens will provide better sharpness.

There are some minor changes to 20x, 30x, and 100x zoom.

AI will be used more efficiently to improve telephoto shots.

The 200MP main camera will have superior analytical power. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will adopt pixel-binning technology to minimize the negative effects created by the smaller pixels of the sensor.

Meanwhile, a report by SamMobile suggests Samsung might ditch the iconic Galaxy S series following the launch of the next foldable phones.

According to some reports, Samsung is prepping to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 by the end of 2023. With the company's focus on foldable devices, it is likely to stop launching phones under the Galaxy S lineup.