Halsey has turned a familiar lyric into a celebration of the 2026 US midterms, using 'Colors' in a TikTok posted as Democrats celebrated election victories. The clip connects an old song with a new political moment, giving fans a musical shorthand for the party's blue electoral branding.

In the TikTok supplied for this report, Halsey dances beneath deliberately casual on-screen wording that references both 'Colors' and 'New Americana'. The post's appeal lies in that combination: a recognisable song, an immediately readable political joke and a callback to the singer's earliest album era.

An Old Song Finds a New Meaning

The screenshot of the post shows the words 'everything is blue' surrounded by repeated 'something' placeholders, followed by a reference to 'New Americana'. Its audio label identifies 'Colors' by Halsey, grounding the joke in the singer's own catalogue.

Both songs appear on Badlands, Halsey's debut album, released in 2015, according to Apple Music. The election connection is therefore a fresh use of existing material, rather than the unveiling of a newly written campaign song.

That distinction helps explain the clip without rewriting the music's history. Halsey's post invites viewers to hear the colour reference through the election results, while the 'New Americana' nod adds another American cultural reference from the same album.

The video's presentation also makes the message accessible without a long explanation. Existing listeners can recognise the catalogue references, while viewers unfamiliar with Badlands can still understand the connection between the colour blue and Democratic celebrations.

What Happened in the Midterms?

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and Senate in the 3 November elections, according to IBTimes UK's coverage. The results give the opposition party greater leverage over legislation and scrutiny of President Donald Trump's administration.

Midterm elections do not elect a president, so the Democratic gains do not remove Trump from the White House. The practical consequence is a changed balance in Congress, with the incoming majority able to challenge his agenda while the presidency remains Republican.

That is the political backdrop to the celebration, rather than evidence that every state or contest turned Democratic. The blue-wave language describes the broader pattern of gains and the enthusiasm it generated among supporters.

Beyond the Joke, a Message About Work Ahead

Halsey's response also included a more serious note, separately documented by Rolling Stone. 'So many firsts, so much hope, but also so much work to do,' the singer said, pairing celebration with an acknowledgement that an election result is a beginning.

The publication placed Halsey's posts within a wider burst of music-related election memes. That context helps explain why an older track resurfaced: familiar songs gave people a quick, shared language for reacting to a complicated political event.

The TikTok itself offers neither a policy programme nor evidence of how celebrity posts affected votes. Its significance is cultural: Halsey used a song fans already knew to express a political response they could recognise immediately.

In the fuller response reported by Rolling Stone, Halsey also thanked voters and expressed hope that the feeling of unity would endure through the work ahead. Set alongside the dancing clip, that message presents two parts of the reaction: immediate relief at the results and recognition that political change requires sustained effort.