Three customers at a Chili's Grill & Bar restaurant in North Carolina suffered chemical burns after drinking margaritas accidentally prepared with an industrial cleaning substance.

The incident has prompted a health investigation and renewed concerns about chemical storage and food safety in restaurants, particularly following previous cases in which customers suffered serious injuries after consuming contaminated alcoholic drinks.

Margarita Mix-up Leaves Customers With Chemical Burns

The incident happened on Wednesday, 28 October, at a Chili's restaurant in Forest City, North Carolina, after an employee mistakenly used a granulated degreasing chemical to prepare margaritas.

According to the Foothills Health District, the mix-up began on Monday, when an employee received the cleaning substance from a contracted worker who was power-washing the restaurant's exterior. The chemical was placed in an unlabelled container and subsequently left in the bar area.

Two days later, another employee preparing the bar for lunch service discovered the container and mistakenly believed its contents were sugar or salt. The substance was then used at the margarita preparation station.

Three customers who ordered the drinks immediately experienced discomfort and chemical burns in and around their mouths. They alerted restaurant staff before leaving to seek medical attention.

Two employees also reportedly tasted the substance and experienced similar symptoms.

Chili's acknowledged the incident in a statement, describing it as an isolated occurrence.

'We are aware of an isolated incident at our restaurant in Forest City, North Carolina that resulted in injuries to two of our guests and Team Members,' the company said, adding that its priority was supporting those affected and preventing further injuries.

The company's statement cited two injured guests, while the health district's preliminary findings identified three affected customers.

Health Officials Suspend Restaurant Permit After Investigation

Following the incident, the Foothills Health District immediately suspended the restaurant's food service permit while environmental health specialists investigated the circumstances.

Staff were instructed to thoroughly wash and sanitise affected food preparation areas, equipment and surfaces to eliminate potential contamination.

The investigation was completed on Thursday, 29 October, and the restaurant's permit was reinstated after officials determined that corrective measures had been implemented and applicable food safety requirements were met.

Foothills Health District Director Jason Masters stressed the importance of proper chemical handling, labelling and storage in food establishments.

He said the incident highlighted the need to follow North Carolina Food Code requirements to prevent chemical contamination and protect public health.

Previous Incidents Resulted in Serious Injuries and Death

The North Carolina incident bears similarities to several previous cases involving cleaning chemicals mistakenly served with alcoholic drinks.

In October 2025, Oklahoma teacher Holly Hill, 30, died following complications from drinking a margarita contaminated with industrial cleaner at Hacienda Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Elgin in February 2023.

Hill suffered severe internal injuries, underwent more than 30 medical procedures and experienced prolonged hospitalisation. Her family said she died from complications related to the incident. Authorities subsequently began investigating her death.

Another case occurred at London's Tiger Tiger nightclub in December 2021, when four women were served caustic soda instead of salt with tequila shots. All four required hospital treatment.

The nightclub's operator was fined £120,000 after pleading guilty to four health and safety offences in 2023.