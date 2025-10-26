The recent Louvre Heist might make it to the big screen if it were up to George Clooney. The American actor and filmmaker finds the recent multi-million-dollar robbery at the most visited art museum in the world, a perfect feature for his upcoming comedy-heist-thriller, Ocean's 14.

George Clooney Is 'Proud' Of The Robbers Behind The Recent Louvre Heist

George Clooney spoke with Variety on the red carpet at the premiere of his most recent film, Jay Kelly. Since the fourth instalment of his popular crime film franchise, Ocean's, starring Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts, has been confirmed for development this year, the interviewer asked Clooney whether they should include the recent Louvre Heist in the film.

Clooney, who played Danny Ocean, the mastermind of the massive heist in the Ocean's film series, was open to featuring the much-talked-about robbery in the upcoming heist film. 'We should rob the Louvre,' Clooney said.

While the actor believes they should attack the Louvre in the film, he wasn't really sure if it would make a good plot because 'somebody has already done it.' So, he jokingly suggested that they should 'rob Adam Sandler' in the film instead.

The Money Monster star reflected on the recent robbery and admitted that he was 'proud' of the men behind it for successfully escaping the crime scene after stealing several historical items from the museum, which had a multi-layer security system.

'It was cool,' Clooney said. 'I mean, it's terrible. But if you're a professional thief like I am, I was very proud of those guys.'

Clooney added that he was wondering if the authorities would 'catch these guys' before complimenting the law offenders for having done 'a pretty good job at getting away with it.' Danny and his gang should use the same escape plan in the film.

Fans Approve Of The Louvre Heist In Ocean's 14

Several reacted to Clooney's interview with Variety on X (formerly Twitter). Many agree that the Louvre Heist should be featured in Ocean's 14.

'I would have updated the script to incorporate that into the plot,' one commented. Another added,'OMG this is AWESOME! LOVE the Ocean movies!!'

A different person suggested that they should 'revise the script' because the recent robbery at the Louvre makes a great plot. The X user claimed nothing could beat the '$100 million jewels heist.'

Another said they were 'thinking the same thing' if Ocean's 14 'is set anywhere near Paris.'

The Ocean's movies were set in different locations. The first and third movies were both set in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the second one, Ocean's 12, was set in Europe -- Amsterdam, Rome, and Paris.

What Happened During The October 2025 Louvre Heist

On 19 October at 9:30 am, a group of thieves broke into the Galerie d'Apollon at the Louvre while the museum was open to the public. Four individuals, reportedly disguised as workers, pulled off their operation in just seven minutes.

They successfully stole several pieces of historic French royal jewellery, including a matching emerald necklace and earrings that Napoleon I's second wife, Marie-Louise of Austria, wore, as well as his third spouse, Empress Eugénie's tiara and large brooch.

The Louvre Heist was estimated to be worth €88 million (US $102 million). The museum, however, pointed out that the items' historical value was 'inestimable.'

No immediate arrest was made, and the Louvre Heist robbers remain at large. There is no doubt that this makes a perfect plot for Ocean's 14, where Danny and his crew always get away with a sweet victory.