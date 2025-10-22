Hillary Clinton turned heads when she made a surprise appearance at the Ragtime revival last week. The former First Lady looked young and refreshed, reigniting the rumours that she might have some cosmetic help to look that good at her age.

Hillary Clinton Is Unrecognisable In A Recent Broadway Sighting

Hillary stepped out on 16 October for the opening of the Ragtime revival at The Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center in New York City. Several other celebrities were present at the musical play, including American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, actor-director Woody Allen, Snow White star Rachel Zegler and Tony Award winner Ben Platt, National Enquirer reported.

However, Hillary caught many people's attention because of her youthful and glowing look. The 77-year-old former secretary of state looked refreshed in her blue outfit with a matching scarf.

Hillary's youthful appearance did not sit well with many, as some questioned why she did not look her age. Others felt that she was unrecognisable.

Hagtime .... on Broadway https://t.co/hLTxudhWdI — Sherry Gregory (@GregorySherry) October 19, 2025

Hillary Clinton Criticised For Her Allegedly 'Unnatural' Look

Hillary might have just enjoyed a good rest and was well-prepared for the public outing. However, her youthful and glowing appearance just reignited the rumours that she might have undergone a round of cosmetic procedures.

While some supported her 'rested' face and praised her for looking 'great,' many did not approve of it because they found her appearance 'bizarre,' Globe Magazine reported.

Some likened her looks to Jigsaw, the villain in the American horror film Saw. Others seemingly took a joke at her, saying she looked like a chipmunk due to her cheeks.

'With those cheeks, she's got enough food stored to get through winter,' one wrote, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, another called out Hillary and encouraged her to just embrace natural ageing.

'A shame when people fall into this fake face stuff. They look so unnatural and it's repelling. Embrace your life and age,' the critic wrote.

It's not the first time for Hillary Clinton to be accused of undergoing cosmetic procedures to look younger. In May, she was spotted with her husband, former U.S. president Bill Clinton, for a night out. During the sighting, many also found her looking wrinkle-free, the Daily Mail reported.

What Experts Say About Hillary Clinton's Appearance

Journalist and New York bestseller author Edward Klein spoke about Hillary's physical transformation in his book Unlikeable: The Problem with Hillary. He claimed that it was her husband who urged her to have plastic surgery before her 2016 presidential campaign.

Bill 'wanted her to get a face-lift' before her campaign, Klein wrote. The former POTUS allegedly told her 'she couldn't do anything about the calendar, but she could do something about the lines and sagging skin on her face.'

Klein quoted some of Hillary's friends without naming them. One said she took it 'gradually' because she wanted to see the changes first.

Hillary allegedly had her 'cheeks lifted and her wrinkles and lines Botoxed.' She also had some 'work done' on her eyes, neck and forehead.

Colorado-based Dr. Chris Thiagarajah told Daily Mail in a separate report that she probably had cheek filler and some work done on her skin, too. Dr. Michael Niccole, from CosmetiCare in Newport Beach, California, agreed because Hillary's skin appeared 'smoother' and 'the fine lines are significantly reduced.'

'There's no question Hillary Clinton has had some form of non-surgical facial rejuvenation,' Niccole added.

Hillary's appearance has been a topic of discussion for years, with many speculating about the various plastic surgery procedures she allegedly had. However, she has never publicly confirmed whether she has undergone any.