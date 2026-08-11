Firefighters in Colorado launched an urgent search after a house fire trapped a litter of puppies, two adult dogs and a pet rat inside a property in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Fire Department was called to the home on the city's north side shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, 2 August. Crews were responding to reports of a structure fire.

Read more Disaster Strikes Greek Wildfire Mission as Firefighting Helicopters Collide Mid-Air West of Athens Disaster Strikes Greek Wildfire Mission as Firefighting Helicopters Collide Mid-Air West of Athens

Pueblo is about 115 miles south of Denver. The city is one of southern Colorado's main population centres and has its own municipal fire department, which operates several stations across the community. A new Station 8 opened on Pueblo's north side in 2025.

When firefighters arrived, they were told that several animals remained inside the burning property.

Crews immediately began what the department described as an 'aggressive primary search'. At the same time, firefighters carried out a "coordinated fire attack" to bring the blaze under control.

The operation was complicated by the need to search the building while tackling the fire. Firefighters continued looking for the animals as smoke and heat spread through the property.

On August 2nd at 7:33pm units were dispatched to a structure fire on the city’s north side. Upon arrival fire crews were notified that two adult dogs and a litter of puppies were inside the home and...

Seven Puppies and a Rat Pulled From Blaze

Once the fire had been extinguished, firefighters and other first responders found seven puppies alive. They also rescued the pet rat, which was still inside its cage.

The rescue came with a tragic loss. Two adult dogs and one puppy died from smoke inhalation, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

No human injuries were reported.

Photographs released by the department showed firefighters and emergency medical personnel treating the surviving puppies. Some images showed responders performing CPR and giving the animals supplemental oxygen after they had been overcome by smoke.

The puppies were carried away from the property in a small plastic tub lined with towels.

The surviving animals were later transferred into the care of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. The organisation has played a significant role in caring for animals affected by recent emergencies in southern Colorado. In July, it helped operate an emergency shelter in Pueblo for pets displaced by the Aspen Acres Fire.

The humane society has also stressed the importance of identifying pets quickly after disasters. Staff routinely check animals for microchips and identification tags when they arrive at its facilities.

Community Praises Rescue Effort

Images taken after the rescue showed firefighters holding and comforting the puppies following their treatment.

The emotional photographs prompted an outpouring of support online.

'Heartbreaking for the couple of dogs who didn't make it, but also grateful for no firefighter or resident injuries and for the animals you could save!' one Facebook user wrote.

Another commenter said: 'Thank you all for risking your lives to save some of God's little creatures! We're so lucky here in Pueblo to have such a great group of men and women!'

'This is awesome to see! We truly have great first responders in our town!!' another person wrote.

The Pueblo Fire Department has not disclosed what caused the blaze. Officials said the origin of the fire remains under investigation. The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three dogs have also not been detailed beyond the department's statement that they died from smoke inhalation.

For the seven surviving puppies and the rescued rat, however, the emergency ended with them alive and in professional care.