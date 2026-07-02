Russian daredevils Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus have captured global attention after allegedly scaling the Empire State Building's restricted antenna to stage a dramatic marriage proposal before being arrested by police.

Dressed in black and wearing face masks, the couple reportedly climbed the iconic New York landmark without ropes or safety harnesses, unfurling a peace banner before Beerkus proposed high above Manhattan.

The audacious stunt has renewed interest in the pair behind Netflix's Skywalkers: A Love Story. Here's everything to know about the famed urban climbers, along with 10 photos showcasing the gravity-defying feats that made them internet sensations.

Russian Daredevils Climbed the Empire State Building

Nikolau and Beerkus climbed beyond the Empire State Building's public observation decks to the restricted antenna on Wednesday, 1 July.

BREAKING: Two people climbed atop the Empire State Building’s 1,454-foot spire and unfurled a banner reading, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.” Police are working to bring them down safely. pic.twitter.com/XbbVA7kuY5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2026

As reported by Reuters, the pair reached the landmark's 1,454ft spire without ropes or safety harnesses before unfurling a banner reading, 'When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.'

The Proposal Atop the Spire

After displaying the banner, the couple climbed down to a narrow platform on the antenna, where Beerkus got down on one knee and proposed.

Read more Empire State Building Stunt Develops Fast: Couple Climbs, Descends, Then Gets Engaged Empire State Building Stunt Develops Fast: Couple Climbs, Descends, Then Gets Engaged

Nikolau accepted before the pair embraced and celebrated the moment hundreds of feet above Manhattan. Nikolau later shared photos of her engagement ring against the New York skyline on her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly reported that the engagement was planned by the couple and was not connected to their Netflix documentary, Skywalkers: A Love Story.

Daredevils Arrested

After descending from the Empire State Building's antenna, Nikolau and Beerkus were arrested by the NYPD's Emergency Service Unit.

New look at the couple who climbed the Empire State Building today. pic.twitter.com/uckAuD8bDm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 2, 2026

The couple face charges including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and possession of burglar's tools. Authorities said the incident posed no danger to the public.

Law enforcement sources said the pair are believed to have accessed the restricted area through a maintenance hatch on the building's 103rd floor, with the breach still under investigation.

Who Are Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus?

Nikolau, 33, and Beerkus, 32, are Russian urban climbers known for scaling some of the world's tallest buildings without ropes or safety harnesses.

According to USA TODAY, Beerkus is a self-described 'rooftopper' who built a large online following by documenting his often illegal climbs of skyscrapers, landmarks, and cranes.

Nikolau, a former gymnast and the daughter of circus performers, became known for sharing dramatic images from her gravity-defying ascents.

Their relationship was chronicled in Netflix's 2024 documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, which followed their 2022 climb of Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur and revealed how they met through the rooftopping community before falling in love during a 2016 climb of Goldin Finance 117 in Tianjin, China.

Nikolau has more than 1.4 million Instagram followers, where she describes herself as a 'Neoartist exploring identity, fear & freedom' whose dream is 'to push the boundaries of what's acceptable in art.'

Beerkus, meanwhile, has more than 400,000 followers and describes himself as a musician, regularly sharing rooftop adventures and creative projects.

Previous Empire State Building Stunts

Nikolau and Beerkus are far from the first daredevils to target the Empire State Building. French climber Alain Robert, known as 'Spider-Man', scaled its exterior without ropes in 1994, while extreme athlete Jeb Corliss attempted a BASE jump from the 86th floor in 2006 before being stopped by security.

In contrast, Jared Leto received permission to climb part of the skyscraper in 2023 to promote his band's world tour.

This latest stunt has renewed attention on both the risks of urban climbing and the enduring appeal of New York's iconic landmark.