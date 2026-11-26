Glastonbury 2027 has announced its star-studded line-up featuring a mix of pop singers from different generations and a range of musical styles, but some fans are raising their eyebrows over the big choices.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, and 80-year-old Cher will headline the sprawling celebration of live music, arts and entertainment, which draws thousands of festivalgoers to Somerset.

It will be Styles' Glastonbury debut, with the British pop singer taking on the festival's 'Pyramid Stage' on Saturday. Cher has been assigned the traditional Sunday afternoon 'Legends slot,' which is reserved for well-known, established artists.

For Eilish, the Glastonbury 2027 will be her third appearance, having performed in 2019 and 2022 as the festival's youngest-ever headliner at just 20 years old.

Other acts gracing the much-awaited event include Lily Allen, Sombr, The Streets, Chase & Status, Sienna Spiro, Primal Scream, Kacey Musgraves and breakout pop star Adéla.

Tickets Sell Out in 42 Minutes

Proving the festival's popularity, organisers have confirmed that tickets for Glastonbury 2027 sold out in just 42 minutes when they went on sale last month. This was despite weekend ticket prices reaching their highest level in the festival's history at £408 ($536).

Tickets also sold out before the public knew which artists would be performing, as Glastonbury had yet to announce its line-up at the time.

Following the rapid sale of tickets, organisers posted on Instagram about demand for the festival exceeding supply, while also promising to reopen resale in spring 2027 for any cancelled or returned tickets.

'Thank you to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out on a morning where demand greatly exceeded supply,' the post said.

Fallow Year

Excitement for the upcoming festival is partly attributed to a 'fallow year' in 2026, when the event took a break. The pause was intended to give the farmland time to recover and allow the natural environment to regenerate.

As Glastonbury is held at Worthy Farm, organisers schedule a fallow year every five years to avoid causing irreparable damage to the land. The last official fallow year was in 2018, while the festival's cancellations in 2020 and 2021 were due to the pandemic.

'The fallow year is important because it gives the land a rest, it gives the cows a chance to be out for longer and reclaim their land,' said organiser Emily Eavis, as quoted by BBC News.

With the festivities set to return next year, organisers are already looking ahead to another exciting edition, and Eavis could not hide her excitement about welcoming fans back.

'We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what's to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists,' she stated.

Fans' Reactions Aren't Entirely Positive

As soon as the line-up hit social media, many users shared their thoughts on the selection of performers. Some praised the choices, while others questioned the mix of artists set to headline the show.

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Glastonbury 2027 is set to take place from 23 to 27 June 2027 and is expected to draw thousands of festivalgoers from across the UK and beyond.