Harry Styles received no nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, despite releasing his fourth solo studio album and completing a sold-out 30-night New York residency.

The omission became clear when the Recording Academy announced its shortlist on Monday, 16 November, ahead of the ceremony in Los Angeles on 7 February.

The former One Direction singer has won three Grammys from nine previous nominations. In 2023, Harry's House won album of the year and best pop vocal album, following his 2021 best pop solo performance win for 'Watermelon Sugar'.

Commercial Success and Grammy Absence

Styles released Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. through Columbia Records on 6 March 2026. The album debuted at No. 1 in the UK, with 183,045 chart units in its first week, according to Official Charts Company figures reported by Music Week.

That total was 60.8 per cent higher than the opening-week figure for Harry's House. The single 'American Girls' also topped the UK singles chart, giving Styles simultaneous No. 1 positions in March.

The album's release date fell within the Grammy eligibility period, which covered releases from 31 August 2025 to 28 August 2026. But neither the album nor its songs appeared on the 2027 shortlist.

Styles missed the album, record and song of the year categories, as well as the pop awards. The Recording Academy has not publicly explained his absence. Nominees are selected by votes from Academy members, rather than by sales figures or concert attendance, so commercial success does not determine the outcome.

Artists who didn’t receive a single nomination for the 2027 #Grammys:



• Harry Styles — Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

• Gracie Abrams — Daughter from Hell

• Demi Lovato — It’s Not That Deep

• Audrey Hobert — Who's the Clown?

• Malcolm Todd — Do That Again

•… — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) November 16, 2026

The singer returned to the stage in May for Together, Together, a residency tour promoted by Live Nation. Its original schedule included 50 performances across seven cities in Europe, North America, South America and Australia, with dates running until December.

On 31 October, Madison Square Garden marked the end of Styles' sold-out 30-show New York run by raising a commemorative banner and unveiling an exhibition. The performances were his only US concerts announced for 2026.

Raye Leads Grammy Contenders as Other Stars Miss Out

British singer Raye leads the 2027 nominations with 11, tying Beyoncé's record for the most nominations in one year by a female artist. Her album This Music May Contain Hope. is shortlisted for album of the year, while 'Where Is My Husband!' is in the running for record and song of the year.

Raye won the Mercury Prize for the album on 22 October 2026. She had received four Grammy nominations before this year's announcement.

Olivia Dean earned six nominations, including recognition for The Art of Loving and 'Man I Need'. London-born Sienna Spiro is nominated for best new artist, while Rosalía follows Raye with nine nominations.

Taylor Swift received five nominations, including album of the year for The Life of a Showgirl. Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, Miranda Lambert and Phoebe Bridgers secured seven each.

Styles was not the only established artist to receive no nominations. Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Gracie Abrams, Luke Combs and Katseye also missed out. Lily Allen's West End Girl earned an album-cover nomination for art directors Leith Clark and Nieves González, but no nominations for its music.

The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, 7 February 2027. Nearly 16,000 eligible Recording Academy members will vote to determine the winners.