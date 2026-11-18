Glastonbury's first 2027 line-up announcement has divided fans, with one describing the headliners as 'atrocious.' Organisers confirmed on Wednesday, 18 November, that Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will headline the Pyramid Stage. Cher will perform in the Sunday afternoon Legends slot.

The festival returns to Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, from Wednesday, 23 June, to Sunday, 27 June 2027. The 2026 edition was a scheduled fallow year. General admission tickets sold out in about 42 minutes on 4 October.

Tickets cost £408 each, including a £5 booking fee, with postage charged separately. Organisers said cancelled or returned tickets would be offered through a resale in spring 2027.

Fender will headline Friday, Styles Saturday and Eilish Sunday. Fender performed at Glastonbury in 2022, but 2027 will be his first Pyramid Stage headline appearance. Styles is set to make his festival debut, while Eilish returns five years after her 2022 appearance.

The Acts Present at Glastonbury 2027

The festival's official website published the first poster on 18 November and said more acts would follow. Confirmed names include Massive Attack, Sombr, Little Simz, Chase & Status, the xx, Lily Allen, Ezra Collective and Kraftwerk. Other performers include Basement Jaxx, The Avalanches, De La Soul, FKA twigs, Kacey Musgraves, Robyn, The Streets and Underworld.

The poster also features Angine de Poitrine, Atarashii Gakko!, Christine and the Queens and CHVRCHES. Crowded House, Dinosaur Jr., Ellie Goulding, Fat Freddy's Drop, Hot Chip and Jamie T are also confirmed. Further names include King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Leon Bridges, Lianne La Havas, Nia Archives, Sammy Virji, Texas, Thundercat, Tinariwen and Young Fathers.

Cher will be 81 by the time she takes to the stage, and the set will mark her Glastonbury debut.

Why Fans Are Divided Over the Glastonbury 2027 Line-Up

The announcement prompted contrasting responses on social media, according to posts quoted by AOL. One user asked: 'What in the V-Festival is this s**t?! Atrocious headliners.' Another called the bill 'dreadful,' while a separate post described it as 'a bit Radio 1 roadshow.'

One commenter said it was the first time in more than a decade that they had felt 'meh' about Glastonbury and Coachella. Another welcomed Cher but said the other headliners did not 'move the needle.'

Other users welcomed the announcement. One called the line-up 'massive', while another said they were 'properly jazzed' and praised organiser Emily Eavis. One fan celebrated Styles receiving a headline slot.

The disagreement centres on expectations for the festival's biggest stage. Some critics wanted less predictable choices, while supporters welcomed three major performers and Cher. Most of the criticism is aimed at the headliners, not the wider bill, which spans rock, pop, electronic music and hip-hop, with further acts still to be announced.

Eilish will be 25 and both Styles and Fender will be 33 at the time of the festival. The Guardian described them as the youngest group of Glastonbury headliners this century.

How to Get Glastonbury 2027 Resale Tickets

The festival has confirmed that a resale of cancelled or returned tickets will take place in spring 2027. A specific date has not yet been announced.

Tickets are sold exclusively through the official Glastonbury See Tickets site. Attendees must register, and tickets are non-transferable. Buyers can purchase up to six tickets per transaction.

Buyers who paid a deposit must pay the remaining balance between 1 and 7 April 2027. Resale hopefuls should check Glastonbury's official website for dates and instructions.

Glastonbury runs from Wednesday, 23 June, to Sunday, 27 June. More performers are still to be announced, so the first poster is only an early picture of the programme.