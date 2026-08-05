Billie Eilish has left fans doing a double take after being photographed almost unrecognisably transformed into a 1950s young woman. The transformation is for her first major feature film role. The 24-year-old singer was spotted on the Toronto set of The Bell Jar with shoulder-length brown hair, a neatly styled period look, pearl earrings, red lipstick and vintage clothing. It is a dramatic departure from the oversized silhouettes and distinctive aesthetic that have long defined her public image.

The transformation is for her portrayal of Esther Greenwood, the troubled young writer at the centre of Sylvia Plath's acclaimed 1963 semi-autobiographical novel. Directed and adapted by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sarah Polley, the film is being shot in Toronto. It also stars Carey Mulligan as Esther's mother, Mrs Greenwood.

The images have quickly attracted attention because Eilish appears to have disappeared into the character rather than simply wearing a period costume. Online reactions have ranged from fans saying they would not have recognised her to comparisons with other actresses. The striking makeover also offers an early glimpse of how the filmmakers intend to translate Plath's intensely personal story of ambition, identity and mental health from the page to the screen.

Billie Eilish's Dramatic 1950s Transformation

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The biggest change is Eilish's hair. Her familiar contemporary styling has given way to a shoulder-length brown cut, parted and shaped in a distinctly mid-century fashion. She has also been photographed wearing a fitted scarlet knit top, a pleated or checked skirt, pearl jewellery and vivid red lipstick.

Another look shows her in a waist-nipped blue dress layered over a pink skirt, reinforcing the carefully constructed 1950s appearance. The styling is a world away from the relaxed, oversized clothing and androgynous fashion that have become closely associated with the singer.

But the transformation is more than a costume change. Esther Greenwood is not simply a period character. She is a young woman attempting to build an identity while confronting intense social expectations and a deteriorating mental state. The restrained, conventional appearance therefore reflects the world Esther is expected to fit into, even as the character increasingly struggles against it.

More of Billie on the set of "The Bell Jar" in Toronto, Canada earlier this week! 🤍



📸: @BackgridUS https://t.co/iCe3aO4eB0 — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) August 5, 2026

Why the Bell Jar Role Is Such a Big Test for Eilish

The Bell Jar represents a major career shift for Eilish. Although she previously appeared in the television series Swarm in 2023, this is her feature-film acting debut. It is her first opportunity to carry a major dramatic movie.

That makes the role particularly notable given the source material. Plath's novel follows Esther as she travels to New York for a magazine internship before returning home and experiencing a profound psychological crisis. Published in 1963, the book is widely regarded as one of the defining novels about female identity, depression and the restrictive expectations placed on women in the mid-20th century.

Eilish's casting therefore brings a huge modern pop-culture audience to a literary work that has traditionally been associated with university reading lists and literary criticism. Her global profile could introduce Plath's story to viewers who might never otherwise pick up the novel.

Sarah Polley and Carey Mulligan Raise Expectations

The project also has considerable filmmaking pedigree. Polley, who won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking, is writing and directing the adaptation. Producers include Plan B, StudioCanal and Joy Coalition, with Focus Features attached to distribution.

Mulligan's casting adds another layer of interest. She will play Esther's mother, placing the acclaimed British actress opposite Eilish in one of the story's most important relationships.

The combination suggests that The Bell Jar is being positioned as more than a celebrity-led experiment. Eilish has the difficult task of embodying a character whose inner life drives much of the novel. Polley must also find a cinematic language for a story built heavily around Esther's thoughts and perceptions.

Fans Are Already Reacting to Eilish's New Look

The first set photographs have fuelled excitement well before the film reaches cinemas. Fans on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, have repeatedly remarked on how difficult it is to identify Eilish beneath the period styling. Some have compared her appearance to actresses including Emma Watson and Claire Foy.

That reaction may ultimately prove important. A convincing transformation can help an established celebrity disappear behind a character. It allows audiences to judge the performance rather than simply seeing the pop star.

There is still a long way to go before viewers can determine whether Eilish can match the visual transformation with an equally compelling performance. But the first images have already answered one question. For The Bell Jar, Billie Eilish is willing to look nothing like Billie Eilish.