Glastonbury Festival is bringing together two generations of music royalty for its 2027 comeback, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender confirmed as Pyramid Stage headliners alongside pop legend Cher. The announcement, made on Wednesday, 18 November, marks the festival's return following its scheduled fallow year in 2026.

According to Glastonbury's official announcement, the first line-up poster also features Lily Allen, Massive Attack, Little Simz and Kraftwerk. However, the biggest talking point is the striking age difference between the three main headliners and the legendary singer taking Sunday's afternoon spotlight.

Glastonbury's Youngest Headlining Trio This Century

Fender and Styles, both 32, will headline Friday and Saturday respectively, while 24-year-old Eilish closes the festival on Sunday. Together, they represent a notably young Pyramid Stage headlining line-up, bringing a new generation of chart-topping performers to Worthy Farm.

Styles will make his Glastonbury debut, while Fender returns after performing at the festival in 2022. Eilish previously made history in 2022 when, aged 20, she became the youngest solo artist to headline the Pyramid Stage.

Cher Makes History at 81 With Glastonbury Legends Slot

While younger performers dominate the main evening performances, Cher will bring decades of musical history to the Sunday afternoon Legends slot. Cher, who will be 81 when the festival takes place, is set to become the oldest performer to occupy the prestigious Legends slot, surpassing Rod Stewart, who performed at the age of 80 in 2025.

The appearance is particularly significant because Cher has not toured since 2020. Her performance will introduce a different generation of festivalgoers to a catalogue spanning pop, disco and dance music, including classics such as 'Believe' and 'If I Could Turn Back Time'.

Who Else Is Performing at Glastonbury 2027?

Beyond the four headline attractions, the festival has announced a diverse collection of established and emerging performers. The first wave includes FKA Twigs, Lola Young, Robyn, Kacey Musgraves, Teddy Swims, Ellie Goulding, The xx, Chase & Status and Ezra Collective.

Electronic pioneers Kraftwerk will make their Glastonbury debut on the West Holts stage, while Sombr, Sienna Spiro and Adéla are among the emerging artists appearing on the bill. Festival organisers have confirmed that additional performers and attractions will be announced in the coming months.

Emily Eavis Celebrates Glastonbury's Return

Festival organiser Emily Eavis welcomed the announcement following the event's year-long break, describing the first line-up as an early preview of what audiences can expect. She expressed excitement about returning to Worthy Farm and promised further announcements in the new year.

The 2026 fallow year allowed the Somerset site to recover following previous festivals. Glastonbury's return therefore combines a long-awaited comeback with an unusually youthful Pyramid Stage line-up and a record-breaking Legends performance.

When Is Glastonbury 2027 and Can Fans Still Get Tickets?

Glastonbury 2027 will take place from 23 to 27 June at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. General admission tickets, priced at £408 including booking fees, sold out in under an hour during October's sale.

Fans who missed out are expected to have another opportunity during the April 2027 resale. With Styles making his debut, Eilish returning as a headliner and Cher preparing for a historic appearance, the festival is already shaping up as a celebration of music across generations.