The first trailer for the anticipated Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping is finally here. The film takes place 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's uprising so we're going to see some younger versions of fan favourite characters from the franchise.

Who's playing who in this upcoming prequel?

Joseph Zada As Haymitch Abernathy

The film will talk about the second Quarter Quell, or the 50th Hunger Games which was won by Katniss and Peeta's mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada. In the original films, Haymitch was played by Woody Harrelson.

Though a relative newcomer to the big screen, Zada has had his fair share of screen time. He can be seen on We Were Liars alongside Florence Pugh and in Netflix's East of Eden, alongside Mike Faist.

Whitney Peak As Lenore Dove Baird

Alongside Haymitch, a love interest and fellow District 12 resident is Lenore Dove Baird, played by Whitney Peak. She's mainly known for her role in the rebooted Gossip Girl and her role as Lenore is her biggest acting project yet.

McKenna Grace As Maysilee Donner

Haymitch and Lenore as just two of the tributes from District 12. For the 50th Hunger Games, the Capitol took 24 participants instead of 12. Another tribute is Maysilee Donner played by McKenna Grace. In the book, Maysilee has a twin sister named Merrilee but we've yet to know whether Grace will play this role as well.

Grace is known for her roles as Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Ralph Fiennes As President Snow

Returning as one of the villains is Coriolanus Snow. He was played by the late Donald Sutherland during the original movies and the younger version will be played by Ralph Fiennes who's no stranger to villain roles.

Some of Fiennes's biggest roles include Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, Dr. Kelson in 28 Years Later, and Amon Goeth in Schindler's List.

Elle Fanning As Effie Trinket

Fan favourite Effie Trinket will be back as the bubbly escort for District 12. The role was played by Elizabeth Banks in the first four films. Now, the younger version will be played by Elle Fanning.

Fanning's filmography includes her role as Princess Aurora in the Maleficent films, The Beguiled, 20th Century Women, and A Complete Unknown. She also stars in Predator: Badlands, which hit theatres on 6 November.

Jesse Plemons As Plutarch Heavensbee

Jesse Plemons will play the role of the mysterious Plutarch Heavensbee, which was first portrayed by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. Plemons was recently in Bugonia as Teddy and as Robert in Kinds of Kindness.

Glenn Close As Drusilla Sickle

Near unrecognisable in the trailer is Glenn Close who plays Drusilla Sickle, the escort to District 12 before Effie Trinket. Much like Effit, Drusilla brings in a fashionable flair in contrast to the humdrum aesthetic of District 12.

The film will also star other notable names such as Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, and Lili Taylor as Mags.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to premiere worldwide 20 November 2026.