Donald Trump is reportedly broadening his historical gaze far beyond the usual pantheon of American presidents. Rather than measuring himself against figures such as George Washington or Abraham Lincoln, the current president is said to be privately fixated on a far more imperial lineage, one populated by history's grand conquerors rather than its constitutional caretakers.

According to a new report, the POTUS wants to be among the 'greatest men' in history. He has allegedly moved past Lincoln and Washington and has set his eyes on achieving a legacy akin to history's most absolute conquerors.

Trump Rejects Washington Comparison For Imperial Historical Status

Legal analyst and TikTok creator Aaron Parnas recently highlighted a shift in Trump's private rhetoric, suggesting the businessman-turned-politician no longer views himself as a contemporary to America's founding icons. Parnas relayed that Trump is now focused on becoming one of history's 'great men.'

'Trump no longer considers himself an equal to presidents like George Washington or Abraham Lincoln. He's actually focused on becoming someone like Napoleon, Julius Caesar,' Parnas said. 'This is real. I'm not making this up. Trump is focusing on becoming one of history's great men and thinks that presidents like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, he doesn't view himself as an equal to anymore.'

Trump allegedly believes his impact on the global order places him in a tier above traditional US leaders. Parnas noted that this insight into the president's thinking is 'pretty stunning', as it reflects a desire for a legacy defined by singular, transformative dominance rather than by the civil service.

The Atlantic Reveals Trump Focuses on Hegel's Great Man Theory

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The shift in Trump's self-perception was detailed in a report by The Atlantic, which explored his evolving views on power and legacy. The reporting suggests that Trump has begun to view leaders like Lincoln and Washington as provincial figures within the scope of human history. Instead, he is allegedly drawn to the 'Great Man' theory, which posits that history is shaped by the will of unique individuals who command entire eras.

Sources indicated that Trump's recent strategic moves, including massive budget requests for military modernisation, are part of a broader effort to secure this status. The report alleges that Trump views himself as a potential fourth great leader in history, following the paths of Julius Caesar, Alexander the Great and Napoleon Bonaparte.

'He's been talking recently about how he is the most powerful person to ever live,' a source told the outlet. 'He wants to be remembered as the one who did things that other people couldn't do, because of his sheer power and force of will.'

However, one senior official seemed to argue, telling the outlet, 'I don't think he's sitting around musing about what people will think 100 or 200 years from now.'

According to White House spokesperson Olivia Wales, Trump is only concerned with one thing: 'making America greater than ever before.'

Trump Has the 'Ability to Perceive Opportunities'

John F. Harris, a highly influential American political journalist and author best known for co-founding Politico in 2007, considers Trump 'a great president'. In a column on Politico, he described the POTUS as 'the most consequential president' who divided the nation 'before "reuniting it on a new level of understanding".'

He added that Trump is not a 'fluke'. The current US Commander-in-Chief is reportedly 'someone with an ability to perceive opportunities that most politicians do not.' Additionally, he acknowledged Trump's ability to 'forge powerful, sustained connections' which he did not think anyone could match. 'He is a force of history,' Harris added.