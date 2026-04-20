A clip of a dog relieving itself on Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles has gone viral, with critics sharing the video across social media and jokingly hailing the animal as a four-legged 'Nobel Peace Prize laureate'.

The US president received his star in 2007 for his work on the Miss Universe pageant and reality show The Apprentice, well before his entry into politics. Since his first presidential run in 2016, Trump's star has attracted vandalism, petitions and protests, turning what was once a fairly conventional show business honour into a lightning rod for political anger.

In the latest episode, the dog, apparently out for an unremarkable stroll, is seen circling briefly before squatting squarely over Trump's terrazzo-and-brass star and defecating. The clip, which appears to have been shot on a phone by a passerby, offers no commentary.

For the first time in history, a dog has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. 🏆🇺🇸



Good bean dropped a massive one right on Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star.



Poetry in motion. 💩 pic.twitter.com/Fez66RKGfZ — nicholas (@nichnyati) April 20, 2026

US filmmaker and outspoken Trump critic Morgan J Freeman, who emphasised that he is not related to actor Morgan Freeman, shared the footage on X with the deadpan line: 'For the first time in history, a dog has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.' The throwaway gag landed. The post was quickly reposted thousands of times, with replies ranging from gleeful to faintly horrified.

One commenter wrote: 'Even the dog knows dude's a s--t president.' Another declared that the canine had 'the best intuition.' A third suggested that 'dogs are wonderful judges of character,' while someone else raised the stakes further, joking, 'Best dog ever? Nah... this one just raised the standard for all dogs.'

Who’s a good girrrll? YOU’re a goood girrrrlllll — hila.tequila (@callmeshirlee) April 19, 2026

the Nobel Pίss Prize you mean Sir — palimetakis 🇵🇸 (@palimetakis) April 19, 2026

This is far from the first time Donald Trump's star has become a canvas for dissent. As his political profile rose, the Walk of Fame marker, embedded in the pavement among hundreds of actors, musicians and television personalities, began to attract everything from stickers and scrawled insults to more serious attempts at destruction.

Trump would hate if you shared this, BTW — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 19, 2026

An online advocacy group, Care2, led a petition in 2016 calling for the star's removal, arguing that public behaviour around it spoke for itself. 'Humans have peed on it, pet owners have let their dogs poop on it, and many passerby spit at it,' the group said at the time, concluding, 'The message is clear, the public does not approve of Trump or the fact that he has a Hollywood Star.'

The petition did not persuade the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which traditionally resists calls to remove any star once it has been awarded. The Chamber has previously said that Walk of Fame stars are 'part of the historic fabric of Hollywood' and that they consider them permanent. In practice, that has meant repeatedly repairing Trump's star instead of tearing it out.

Donald Trump Star Has Long Been A Magnet For Protest

The most famous attack on Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star came in October 2016. James Otis, dressed as a construction worker, took a pickaxe and sledgehammer to the brass inlays, smashing the plaque to pieces before calmly walking away. He later admitted the act and was sentenced to three years' probation.

Two years on, in 2018, another man, Austin Clay, walked up to the same spot with a pickaxe, destroyed the newly restored star and then surrendered himself to police. Clay was sentenced to a single day in jail, three years of probation and twenty days of community service.

There were non-violent interventions too. At times, the star was enclosed behind temporary metal barriers after repairs, a faintly absurd sight, a piece of pink pavement protected like a dignitary. Even then, it was repeatedly marked with swastikas and other graffiti. At various moments during Trump's presidency, his star doubled as a staging post for rallies and protests, a physical stand-in for the man himself.

Viral Dog Video Extends The Strange Afterlife Of Trump's Hollywood Honour

The latest video fits neatly into a pattern of Trump's pop-cultural aftershocks being played out through symbols and stunts rather than formal politics.

No Trump campaign spokesperson appears to have publicly commented on the dog clip. Still, the image is oddly revealing. A monument designed to celebrate celebrity has become, at least for one half of America's political divide, a sanctioned place to express contempt. The dog, oblivious to all of this, simply provided the most on-the-nose contribution yet.

For Trump's opponents online, that is more than enough. They have their viral moment, their 'Nobel Peace Prize' joke, and one more small, crude entry in the ongoing battle over what Trump represents when his name is literally written into the street.