Donald Trump is set to appear on a limited run of commemorative US passports, with the State Department announcing a special America250 design that places the president's image inside the document. According to later reporting, the passport has now received final approval and will feature a portrait of Trump alongside his signature.

US passports have historically functioned as impersonal documents of the state rather than tributes to individual politicians. Past designs have focused on national symbols, historic artwork and quotations, while the passport itself is issued in the name of the Secretary of State, not the president. No modern US passport has carried the image of a sitting president in this way, and officials say Trump would become the first living US president to be featured in the travel document.

Trump Passport Plan Branded 'Absurd' Megalomania

The move has already triggered backlash from Democrats on Capitol Hill. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi described the plan as 'absurd.' arguing that a passport should represent citizenship rather than one political figure.

'Putting Donald Trump's face on US passports is absurd,' Krishnamoorthi said. 'These documents represent the American people, not one man's megalomania.'

Putting Donald Trump’s face on U.S. passports is absurd. These documents represent the American people—not one man's megalomania. https://t.co/WehX6JDAh2 — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) April 28, 2026

According to reports, the redesign places an image of Trump on an interior page over text from the Declaration of Independence, with his signature appearing in gold beside it. The cover also departs from the standard format, with 'United States of America' placed at the top and 'Passport' at the bottom in a reversal of the usual layout.

Officials have linked the timing to preparations for the 250th anniversary of American independence, presenting the limited release as part of the wider America250 celebrations. Critics, however, argue the passport reflects a broader effort to extend Trump's image across official state symbolism.

A series of U.S. passports with a large image of President Trump on the inside cover will be issued this year as part of the country's 250th anniversary, the State Department announces. https://t.co/HQEu6bebVI — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 29, 2026

The commemorative redesign has now been approved. Reports say between 25,000 and 30,000 of the passports will be made available in a limited release through the Washington, DC, passport office shortly before 4 July, rather than replacing standard passports nationwide. Applicants who do not want the commemorative version will still be able to request a standard passport.

A Wider Push to Rebrand the State

The passport rollout is part of a broader pattern in Trump's second term. The president has repeatedly pushed his name and image into spaces where previous administrations generally kept a greater institutional distance.

Trump's name is expected to appear on future US currency, though no exact denominations or timetable have been detailed. Federal buildings have reportedly displayed large banners bearing his likeness, a federal prescription drug website has launched under the address TrumpRx.gov, and the administration has moved to name a new class of US Navy battleships the 'Trump class.'

Cultural institutions have also been drawn into the effort. Trump's name has reportedly been added to the US Institute of Peace and to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, which is expected to close for two years for refurbishment. Critics view the moves as part of a deliberate attempt to reshape non partisan institutions around the image of the incumbent president, while supporters cast them as a long overdue expression of national pride.

The contrast with the current passport is stark. Last redesigned in 2021, it features interior artwork showing Francis Scott Key watching the British bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, alongside lyrics from The Star Spangled Banner. The back cover shows the Earth, the moon and the Voyager spacecraft, paired with a quotation from writer and activist Anna Julia Cooper: 'The cause of freedom is not the cause of a race or a sect, a party or a class, it is the cause of humankind, the very birthright of humanity.'

There is already one indirect reference to presidential imagery in the current design. Mount Rushmore appears in the passport, but the monument is presented as part of a wider national landscape. No single living president has previously been given a standalone portrait inside the document Americans present at foreign borders.

With approval now in place, the issue is no longer whether the passport will be produced but what it represents. Critics say it blurs the line between public office and personal image, while supporters cast it as a patriotic commemorative gesture tied to America's 250th anniversary.