The highly-anticipated Google Pixel 7 series duo broke cover earlier this month after floating around the rumour mill for a long time. The lineup comprises the base Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro models.

The Pixel 7 series boasts an impressive array of features including SuperRes Zoom and Guided Frame. Moreover, the handsets come with improved Real Tone and support Clear Calling.

Also, the Pixel 7 lineup offers some notable upgrades over the Pixel 6 series smartphones. For instance, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pack the latest Tensor G2 chipset under the hood.

According to a report by PhoneArena, Google is planning to bring some of the aforesaid Pixel 7 series features to the Pixel 6 lineup later this year. So, let's take a look at the Pixel 7 series features that are likely to port over to the Pixel 6 series smartphones.

Clear Calling

The Clear Calling feature is designed to deliver Pixel smartphone users an enhanced call experience. The feature comes in handy for minimizing background noise.

However, the Clear Calling feature isn't available on the Pixel 7 lineup yet. The American tech giant could roll out the feature on Pixel 7, as well as its predecessor via the December Feature Drop.

Guided Frame

Guided Frame is an accessibility feature designed to help people with poor eyesight or impaired vision. Moreover, Guided Frame uses a voice-over announcer that gives real-time instructions to users on how to position the phone.

Aside from this, the Guided Frame feature has a countdown timer. This timer gives users enough span to prepare before capturing a selfie.

Spatial Audio for Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel 6 series will get Spatial Audio support for the Pixel Buds Pro via the December Feature Drop. Notably, Spatial Audio emits a 3D surround sound that helps users to determine the origin of a sound.

So, Pixel 6 series users can tell whether the sound they hear through the Pixel Buds Pro came from behind them, in front of them, or beside them. The feature offers an immersive listening experience.