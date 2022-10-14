The much-awaited Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly retain the design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, Samsung is likely to make some changes to the camera arrangement on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, some reports suggest Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series in early 2023. Now, the lineup is tipped to bring a myriad of notable upgrades over the current-gen Galaxy S22 series.

However, the Korean smartphone giant isn't likely to give a radical design overhaul to its next flagship smartphones. As mentioned earlier, the most notable upgrade will be seen in the camera department.

Now, reliable tipster IceUniverse claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra's rear cameras could resemble the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatch's face. So, it will feature noticeably raised bezels that protect the lenses against accidental scratches.

In another tweet, the leaker says the Galaxy S23 Ultra's rear camera setup will look similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's camera block. For those unaware, the Note 20 Ultra has a rectangular bump with recessed cameras on the back.

Nevertheless, there are other reports that claim the Galaxy S23 Ultra will draw inspiration from its predecessor for its overall design. In other words, the next flagship phone from Samsung could feature separate cameras that are embedded in the back glass.

The lenses on the Galaxy S22 Ultra are encompassed by metal frames. According to Ice Universe's prediction, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with taller metal frames. If this speculation proves to be true, it would be a major change to the S-series' rear camera layout.

Due to raised bezels, the glass of the lens will touch the surface you're placing the phone on. This will protect the phone's rear panel from getting scratched. On the downside, the design could collect a lot of dust from the user's pocket.

While nothing is set in stone yet, a source claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra series could go official in mid-January next year. The lineup will comprise the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S23 Plus smartphones.

However, it is worth mentioning here this is mere speculation. So, the rumoured camera design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra might not even see the light of day.