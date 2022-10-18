Google took the wraps off its Pixel 7 series smartphones at its Made by Google event earlier this month. The lineup comprises the base Pixel 7 and the higher-end Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

Now, it looks like the American tech giant is prepping to unveil another Pixel model dubbed Pixel 7 Mini. Google recently released source code for its Pixel 7 series.

Notably, the source code makes references to two upcoming Pixel models, including the Pixel Fold and a smaller Pixel phone. In other words, the search engine giant is gearing up to launch a third phone under its Pixel 7 series.

While nothing is set in stone yet, more vital pieces of information about the purported third Pixel phone have surfaced online. Noted developer Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed Google's new source code depository for the 7 series.

Interestingly, there are direct references to devices carrying codenames Felix and Lynx in the latest source code. Felix is probably the codename assigned to Google's first-ever foldable phone, launching with the Pixel Fold moniker.

The codename Lynx, on the other hand, could be for a third Pixel 7 series model. This could either be the rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra or the Pixel 7 Mini. However, it is worth mentioning here that both monikers are still unconfirmed.

To recap, the Pixel 7 Ultra has been making appearances online in the form of leaks lately. Meanwhile, details about the Pixel Mini are still few and far between. According to the newly released code, Google Lynx will house a dual camera setup featuring Sony's IMX712 sensor.

The device will have an ultra-wide-angle camera and a selfie shooter. Moreover, Lynx isn't likely to pack the same BCM4389 WiFi/BT chip that powers up the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7.

Instead, Google Lynx is likely to get Qualcomm's WCN6740. Also, the device will reportedly sport the S6E3FC3 series of panels that we have seen on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6a models.

Some reports suggest the Pixel 7 Ultra will come with a 2k display, However, the S6E3FC3 display panel is capped at 1080 pixels. Google isn't likely to use a worse quality display for the Pixel 7 Ultra than the Pixel 7 Pro model.

So, it appears that Lynx alludes to the smaller Pixel 7 Mini. Alternatively, the device could launch next year as the Google Pixel 7a.