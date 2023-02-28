OnePlus showed off the OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone during the ongoing MWC 2023. The concept phone made its debut just a few weeks after the Chinese consumer electronics giant launched the OnePlus 11 series globally. The company's China President, Li Jie, has now announced the OnePlus Ace 2V through a Weibo post.

The recently announced handset is a different version of the OnePlus Ace 2 that packs a Dimensity SoC. The Ace 2 was subject to multiple leaks and speculations ahead of the launch. For instance, some previously leaked renders implied that the Ace 2 would resemble the OnePlus 11 5G.

Aside from this, tipster Digital Chat Station had revealed the specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 before its official unveiling. A Weibo leaker has revealed the OnePlus Ace 2V smartphone's launch date despite the lack of official confirmation. Also, the tipster shed some light on the benefits available to those who pre-book the phone in China.

OnePlus China President (via Weibo) revealed that the company is prepping to unveil its third "very mild" product this year. The device carries the OnePlus Ace 2V moniker, where the "V" stands for victory. According to the Chinese brand, the Ace 2V will be the most powerful smartphone in its segment.

Furthermore, the Weibo post suggests the Ace 2V will adopt a textured design and deliver a superior gaming experience. As if that weren't enough, the company says the upcoming smartphone will provide a top-notch service. The tipster shared an image of the handset as well.

The leaked image suggests that the OnePlus Ace 2V will launch in China on March 7, 2023. Also, it reveals that the phone will go up for pre-booking on February 28 at 10:00 AM (UTC +8). According to a Chinese tipster, the Ace 2V will sit below the OnePlus Ace 2.

It is worth noting that the OnePlus Ace 2V has already bagged several certifications and carries model number PHP110. The device will feature a glass back panel and a plastic frame. Moreover, the phone will sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED panel with 2772×1240 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The screen features a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP selfie camera. The phone will ship with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offer 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Ace 2V boots Android 13 with Color OS 13 on top. For optics, it houses a 64MP OmniVision OV64M main camera on the back.

Aside from this, the rear panel features an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP GalaxyCore GC02M macro sensor. The phone uses a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support to draw its juices. Lastly, it is slated to launch globally with the OnePlus Nord 3 moniker.