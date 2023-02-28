Google unveiled its Pixel 7 series during the Made by Google 2022 event. The Pixel 7 series comprises the standard Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Much to the chagrin of the Pixel 7 series owners, these handsets are reportedly teeming with all sorts of software issues.

Some users have also reported hardware-related issues, although over 50 per cent of the Pixel 7 Pro components are supplied by Samsung. As if that weren't enough, an earlier report revealed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro do not support the latest 5G standards. These Pixel 7 series issues aren't seen on other Android smartphones. A new bizarre issue has now been reported.

A specific YouTube video is causing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to crash and soft reboot. The video is a 4K HDR clip from the sci-fi movie "Aliens." Interestingly, the issue isn't limited to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. According to a report by GizmoChina, some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a owners have experienced the same problem.

When users try to open the movie clip in the YouTube app, their Pixel 7 and 7 Pro hang, crash, and reboot. A Pixel 7 Pro first reported the issue on Reddit. Some Pixel 7 users claim they lost cellular connectivity once their device rebooted. However, they were able to resolve this issue by restarting their phone.

A bunch of folks on Reddit are reporting that playing a specific YouTube video causes their Pixel 7/7 Pro to immediately reboot and have issues with network connectivity.



This didn't crash my Pixel 6 Pro, but you are warned.https://t.co/7UoLJU5SFS — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 26, 2023

It looks like the cellular connectivity issue is temporary and sorts itself out after a few minutes. The Reddit thread implies some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a smartphones also crashed when opening the movie clip. However, it is worth noting that some Pixel 7 series handsets did not crash when loading the YouTube video.

So, it is unclear what is causing some Pixel 7 series devices to reboot instantaneously when playing this YouTube video. Multiple Reddit users compared this weird Pixel 7 series issue with the wallpaper crash bug on Google and Samsung smartphones in 2020.

Some Reddit users suggest the Pixel 7 series' HDR processing could be causing the problem. People reportedly send the movie clip to Pixel 7 series users as a prank. Meanwhile, the search engine giant is mum about releasing a fix for the strange problem.