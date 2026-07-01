The Thomas Massie resolution mandating full transparency on historical sexual misconduct settlements has received overwhelming bipartisan approval, a significant step toward identifying which lawmakers utilised Congress taxpayer-funded payouts to resolve past allegations.

Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, secured a 420-0 vote on Tuesday, effectively signalling that the House of Representatives is ready to confront the long-standing secrecy that has historically clouded its internal disciplinary matters. This decisive move serves as an admission that previous methods of handling workplace complaints have severely damaged public trust in the institution.

A Push To Lift The Curtain

Under Massie's resolution, both the House Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights have 60 days to provide records detailing which members received the benefit of taxpayer-funded settlements and the amount of public money involved.

Addressing colleagues before the vote, Massie argued that Congress could not expect Americans to have confidence in the institution without greater openness.

'We need to know what's been going on here in the House of Representatives in order to convince the people and assure the people that we are conducting the people's business with the utmost integrity and treating the officers and employees of this institution with the respect that they deserve,' he said.

The proposal reflects growing frustration over how Congress has historically handled allegations of workplace misconduct. While lawmakers have repeatedly promised greater accountability since the height of the #MeToo movement, questions have continued over how previous complaints were resolved and who ultimately bore the financial cost.

Pressure Built After High-Profile Cases

Momentum behind the measure increased after two members of Congress, Representatives Tony Gonzales of Texas and Eric Swalwell of California, resigned earlier this year while facing serious sexual misconduct allegations.

Those cases renewed scrutiny of congressional oversight procedures and prompted fresh questions about whether existing safeguards adequately protect staff while holding elected officials accountable.

Although the House Ethics Committee reaffirmed in April that it remains committed to investigating allegations of misconduct involving lawmakers, it also stressed that it does not oversee sexual harassment lawsuits or settlement agreements.

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Earlier Investigations Exposed Public Payments

The latest vote follows months of congressional efforts to obtain records relating to historical settlements.

In March, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee voted to subpoena the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights for documents connected to misconduct claims. Records obtained through that process showed that more than $300,000 in taxpayer funds had been used to settle allegations involving House members or their offices.

Congress ended the practice of using public money to pay such settlements in 2018. Since then, according to the Ethics Committee, it has not been notified of any settlement awards involving allegations of sexual harassment against sitting members.

Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest said during Tuesday's vote that he believed much of the requested information had already been disclosed through previous inquiries. Even so, he backed Massie's resolution.

'Anything we can do to make sure that that information is readily available, we want to make that happen,' Guest said, adding that he saw 'nothing problematic' in the proposal.

Mace Questions The Timing

The lone exception to the unanimous vote came from Nancy Mace, who has frequently positioned herself as one of Congress's strongest advocates for victims of sexual harassment and assault.

Rather than opposing the resolution, Mace voted 'present' and later challenged the need for the measure altogether.

In a video posted on X after the vote, she argued that Congress had already compelled the release of settlement records through the earlier Oversight Committee subpoena she had championed.

'I guess it's just political theater,' Mace said.

The House previously rejected legislation she introduced that would have required the Ethics Committee to release information about investigations involving lawmakers accused of sexual misconduct.

At the time, then-Ethics Committee leaders Michael Guest and Representative Mark DeSaulnier issued a rare joint statement opposing the proposal, warning that broader disclosure requirements could discourage victims from coming forward.

Massie's resolution now places renewed pressure on congressional offices to publicly account for how taxpayer money was used in past misconduct settlements. As the 60-day window begins, the pressure is now on congressional offices to account for how public funds were used during a period of significant institutional opacity.