A candidate hoping to become Colorado's next governor has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy after making extraordinary claims about killing people while offering few details to support them.

Victor Marx, the current frontrunner in the Republican primary for governor, raised eyebrows during a televised interview when he suggested that multiple people may have died because of his actions over the years. Instead of providing direct answers, Marx responded with vague remarks that have fuelled fresh questions about his past and whether voters can trust the stories that have helped shape his political image.

About Victor Marx's Past

Victor Marx sat down for a 30-minute interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark, who challenged him over several remarkable claims he has made in previous interviews and public appearances.

Clark first asked Marx about an earlier story in which he claimed his abusive stepfather forced him to kill a man when he was just seven years old. Wanting clarification, Clark followed up with a straightforward question.

'Is that the only person you've ever killed?'

Marx paused for more than ten seconds before replying, 'Well, I would say, as a child, yes. Without question.'

However, he then suggested there had been other incidents.

'I've been in other situations where, you know, possibly people or persons died as a result of me defending myself in other countries. There's no count on that. There's no photos.'

Marx did not explain where these incidents allegedly happened, who was involved or why there was no documentation to support such serious claims.

Military Claims Come Under Fresh Scrutiny

Marx has previously claimed he helped call in a United States military airstrike that reportedly killed 70 ISIS fighters. Clark pointed out that Marx served in the military but never deployed into combat, making the claim difficult to understand.

'I didn't realise that civilians could essentially facilitate military airstrikes. Could you walk me through how that works?' Clark asked.

Marx did not provide an explanation.

Clark later suggested it remains unclear how much of Marx's public narrative is accurate and how much may have been used to promote his ministry, public speaking career and books.

Marx's Charity Numbers

The interview also focused on claims surrounding Marx's charity, All Things Possible Ministries, a Colorado Springs-based organisation that says it carries out dangerous rescue missions overseas while helping victims recover from trauma.

Clark noted that Marx's campaign website had previously stated the charity had rescued more than 45,000 women and children. That figure has since disappeared from the website.

When asked how many people the organisation had actually rescued, Marx again avoided giving a direct answer.

'I would say it's more than one, and less than a bunch,' he replied.

Election Campaign's Growing Attention

Marx has built much of his public profile around a tough image that he calls the 'Dangerous Gentleman', which is also the title of one of his books.

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His campaign comes as Republicans attempt to regain political ground in Colorado, a state that has leaned Democratic in recent election cycles. Marx currently leads a Republican primary field that also includes State Senator Barb Kirkmeyer and State Representative Scott Bottoms.

Rather than giving detailed explanations about his claims, Marx repeatedly offered vague or incomplete answers throughout the interview. This leaves many questions unanswered, particularly regarding his alleged involvement in deadly incidents.