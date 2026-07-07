A Republican running for one of the most closely watched US Senate seats in the country spent America's Independence Day weekend walking the streets of London rather than the campaign trail back home.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was seen near the London Eye over the Fourth of July holiday alongside Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, whom online posts have speculated is romantically involved with Paxton, though neither has confirmed any relationship. The images surfaced with weeks left before a November vote that recent polling puts in a dead heat against Democrat James Talarico, making Paxton's whereabouts over one of the year's biggest campaigning weekends immediately relevant to voters weighing the race. The sighting came days after a separate clip showed Paxton and Duhon boarding a flight from Washington's Dulles Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland. Paxton's campaign has not responded to requests for comment on either trip.

What Was Seen Overseas

Videos placed Paxton, 63, walking with Duhon near the London Eye over the Independence Day weekend, while his Democratic rival marked the holiday with a public appearance in Texas alongside musician Willie Nelson, according to Talarico's own campaign schedule. Paxton's whereabouts that weekend mean he spent the holiday abroad rather than campaigning in the state he is seeking to represent, though nothing in the available footage or statements establishes his reasons for the trip.

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Days earlier, footage that circulated widely online showed the pair boarding a United Airlines flight to Reykjavik on 27 June, seated together in economy class. It is unclear who filmed the Iceland footage or how it first surfaced; online sleuths and political accounts amplified it within hours, with one widely shared post describing the clip as footage of Paxton travelling with a woman speculated to be romantically linked to him.

Paxton's campaign has not disputed that either trip took place, and has not responded to requests for comment on the nature of his relationship with Duhon. Duhon herself has not confirmed a romantic relationship with Paxton and has not addressed either sighting publicly.

Leaked video reveals Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton in London with his mistress on the 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/djMzUA8cU2 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 7, 2026

The Marriage Is Already a Matter of Record

The romantic speculation sits alongside a filing that is a matter of public record. Paxton's wife, State Senator Angela Paxton, filed for divorce in Collin County District Court in July 2025. Announcing the filing herself, she wrote: 'Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds ... in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honours God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.'

Ken Paxton responded in a statement of his own at the time, asking for 'prayers and privacy' and saying he remained 'committed to supporting' the couple's children and grandchildren. A state district judge cancelled that divorce filing last month, though the couple's underlying separation has not been publicly resolved.

A Campaign Already Carrying Baggage

The overseas trips land in the middle of a Senate race that the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin has measured in a virtual tie between Paxton and Talarico, an Austin-area state representative and Presbyterian seminary graduate. The same poll found six per cent of likely voters still undecided. If Talarico wins in November, he would be the first Democrat elected to statewide office in Texas since 1994.

The Texas Democratic Party issued its own statement following the reports, with spokesperson Ryan Martin saying: 'The last place any patriotic Texan would be during the week of America's historic 250th anniversary is vacationing in England. Hardworking Texans are struggling to afford the basics because of Paxton-backed policies, but you won't find Paxton caring; he's off enjoying a lavish European vacation with his mistress.'

Bro cheated on his wife and his country https://t.co/5hcItbQGtp — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) July 7, 2026

Paxton has faced scrutiny over his personal conduct before. The Texas Senate's own 2023 impeachment trial record shows House impeachment managers argued he had gone to improper lengths to conceal an earlier alleged affair; the Senate ultimately acquitted him on all articles.

An Unanswered Question

Neither Paxton's campaign nor Duhon has addressed the London sighting directly, and the Collin County filing remains formally closed rather than resolved, leaving Texas voters to weigh the latest chapter of the story for themselves before they reach the ballot box in November.

Texas voters go to the polls on 3 November, with Paxton and Talarico separated by margins within the poll's margin of error, according to the Texas Politics Project survey.