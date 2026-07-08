Nicki Minaj was showered with praise by Donald Trump during a Rose Garden Club Lunch at the White House on Monday 6 July, before meeting the president in the Oval Office, but the rapper is now facing a wave of backlash from fans accusing her of having 'sold her soul.'

The 43-year-old shared a string of photos and videos from the Washington visit on X, showing her listening intently as Trump addressed invited guests, then posing with him in the Oval Office. For some of her followers it was a surreal fulfilment of a 2009 lyric. For others, the sight of Minaj smiling beside the 80-year-old Republican frontrunner was a step too far.

In one of the most widely shared images, Minaj stands in front of the Resolute Desk, hands on hips, in a candy-pink bodycon dress with gold jewellery that leans heavily into her long-running Barbie aesthetic. Trump, seated behind the desk, beams up at her. It is exactly the sort of pop-politics tableau social media feeds were made to amplify, and they did, at speed.

On X, Minaj reposted a fan who had dug out lines from her track I Get Crazy, released 17 years ago, in which she rapped: 'I be with the president up in the White House / If we in the Oval Office then it's lights out.' The fan hailed her as the 'Queen of Rap' who had effectively predicted the moment.

Minaj leaned into the coincidence. 'So crazy!!! No pun intended,' she wrote, referencing the song title. 'And the next line literally said: 'if we're in the Oval Office, then it's lights out' which is another way of saying 'game over.' And here we are in the Oval Office. Lol. Who knew? 17 years ago.'

Nicki Minaj Fans Split Over Trump Oval Office Photo-Op

If Minaj saw the White House stop as a playful full-circle moment, a vocal section of her fanbase read it very differently. Underneath the celebratory post, criticism piled up in real time, much of it framed in stark moral terms rather than mere political disagreement.

'Nicki Minaj sells out her soul and people for a check,' one user wrote bluntly, accusing her of choosing access and influence over principles. Another echoed simply: 'SELL YOUR SOUL.' A third, who described themselves as a former fan, warned: 'Yup. Your career is ova! Was he worth it? After building such an amazing career?'

Others took aim at the idea that any association with Trump could be cost-free. One commenter argued: 'People will learn when you remind yourself with Trump you eventually will lose nobody wins dealing with Trump at the end of the day they end up messed up worse off. Pay attention.'

Here’s Donald Trump describing Nicki Minaj as "so hot" pic.twitter.com/3P64STRIiW — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) July 6, 2026

The backlash was not just about a single lunch invitation. For some, it appeared to crystallise longer-running unease about Minaj's political flirtations and her willingness to provoke. One person, in a particularly pointed rebuke, wrote: 'Just goes to show where you can get if you give up all your morals, sell your soul, become a shyster, turn your back on friends. You go girl. No... please, go.'

Minaj has not, in the material reviewed, offered a detailed political defence of the meeting. Her posts stayed focused on the surreal quality of watching an old lyric play out in real life. Nothing in the available reporting confirms whether policy, campaigning or future endorsements were discussed behind closed doors, so any assumptions about that remain speculative and should be taken with caution.

Trump's 'So Hot' Praise Of Nicki Minaj Draws Fire

Trump himself made sure Minaj's presence did not go unnoticed at the Rose Garden lunch. Addressing the room, he singled her out in terms that quickly ricocheted around social platforms.

'We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and is a great friend, I don't say conservative, I say of common sense,' he told guests, according to video from the event. He went on: 'A fantastic person, a woman respected by everybody. She's got real talent — Nicki Minaj. Stand up, please. Such a great person.'

The 'so hot' remark in particular was labelled 'creepy' by some users who felt it blurred the line between political acknowledgement and personal appraisal. Others argued that the praise, couched in the language of 'common sense' rather than conservatism, suggested Trump sees Minaj as a useful cultural ally beyond party labels.

What is not yet clear is how far this brief White House cameo will ripple out into Minaj's career. The immediate response online has been sharp, but even within her fan community there are gaps in the reaction. While the comments highlighted were heavily critical, it is almost certain there are supporters who either back the move or are willing to overlook it, though the source material does not include their voices.

The episode sits in an awkward space between stunt and statement. Minaj got her Oval Office moment, in the exact terms she once rapped about. The price of that image, in the eyes of some long-time fans, is only just being tallied.