Amanda McGonigle, the creator behind the viral @CatsOnACouch Instagram account, has filed a federal lawsuit against the US Secret Service after being denied entry to a JD Vance event.

The legal action, which centres on fundamental First Amendment rights, challenges the constitutionality of excluding citizens from public appearances based on their online political dissent.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in the US District Court for the District of Maine, accuses the US Secret Service and the Executive Office of the President of violating McGonigle's First Amendment rights after she was allegedly denied entry to an official vice-presidential event in Bangor, Maine, because of her political satire. The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Maine are representing her.

For McGonigle, who amassed two million followers by skewering the Vice-President, the denial of access is less about the event itself and more about the alarming precedent of officials using security screening to silence dissent. This case has ignited a national debate over the limits of government power in the face of high-profile satire and digital criticism.

A Satirical Account Becomes A Constitutional Test

According to the complaint, McGonigle registered in advance for the 14 May event, where Vance was scheduled to discuss the Trump administration's efforts to combat healthcare fraud alongside acting Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling. Court documents state that she complied with all attendance instructions and received official event materials before arriving at Bangor International Airport.

The lawsuit alleges that while waiting in line, McGonigle was approached by armed Secret Service officers, identified by name and refused entry. According to the complaint, officers told her, 'We know where you stand.'

McGonigle argues that her exclusion was based solely on her social media activity, which largely consists of satirical posts aimed at Vance and the current administration.

'It's absurd that the Secret Service is wasting their time tracking a satirical cat account on social media,' McGonigle said in a statement released by the ACLU. 'The government can't exclude me from official vice-presidential events just because I mock people in power on the internet.'

She added, 'The Trump administration has routinely retaliated against people exercising their First Amendment rights, and this is just the latest example. But the First Amendment protects our right to criticise the government, and it's well within my rights to say that I think JD Vance is an unlikeable idiot.'

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Previous Attempt To Attend Event Also Raised Questions

The Bangor incident was not, according to the lawsuit, an isolated case.

Court filings allege that McGonigle previously registered for another official vice presidential event in Des Moines, Iowa, earlier in May. Although other registrants reportedly received confirmation emails containing attendance details, McGonigle says she never received one despite registering through the same process.

The lawsuit contends that both incidents reflect a pattern of retaliation against a political critic rather than routine event administration. McGonigle is seeking a court order barring government officials from excluding her from future public vice-presidential events because of her views.

The White House and the US Secret Service had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

From 'Childless Cat Ladies' To Nearly Two Million Followers

McGonigle launched @CatsOnACouch in 2024 after Vance's widely criticised remarks describing leading Democratic figures as 'childless cat ladies'. Although Vance later wrote in his memoir that the comment was 'one of the dumbest things I ever said', it inspired an account dedicated almost entirely to satirising him.

The Instagram page now has nearly two million followers and describes itself as existing 'purr-ly to troll the current administration'. Alongside memes and political jokes, McGonigle also uses the platform to organise mutual aid efforts among followers she calls her 'petty besties'.

'The First Amendment protects every person's right to express their opinions and political views, free from fear of government retaliation or retribution,' said ACLU of Maine staff attorney Anahita Sotoohi.

'Ms McGonigle uses her platform to criticise and satirise elected officials, using humour to garner support for causes important to her and inform her followers about political developments. The freedom to mock has been a central tenet of American political discourse since the founding. The First Amendment cannot be revoked just because one of the country's most powerful people can't take a joke.'

Laura Moraff, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, also defended McGonigle's online commentary.

'Some politicians may not be able to take a joke, but that doesn't mean you can't make one (or many),' Moraff said. 'Ms McGonigle's satirical social media content is purr-tected speech. Punishing her for her catty commentary is a cat-aclysmic blow to the First Amendment.'

At the time of reporting, the White House and the US Secret Service had not provided a formal response to the specific allegations. As the litigation proceeds, legal observers believe the case will set a critical precedent for how security agencies interact with political critics, ensuring that public events remain accessible even to those who find the speakers laughable.