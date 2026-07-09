Valli Geiger was not expected to become one of the leading names in Maine's closely watched Senate race. Graham Platner's decision to suspend his campaign has changed that, placing the veteran lawmaker among several Democrats now being considered to take on Republican Senator Susan Collins in November.

Geiger, a Democratic state representative from Rockland, came into the spotlight after revealing that Platner had personally encouraged her to consider replacing him on the ballot if he withdrew from the race. Although no successor has been chosen, her political experience, healthcare background and longstanding involvement in local government have quickly made her one of the most closely watched figures in the party's search for a new nominee.

Platner Turned to Geiger Before Suspending Campaign

Interest in Geiger intensified after she told Maine television station WMTW that Platner telephoned her on Monday night, describing her as 'a fighter' and asking whether he could put her name forward as a possible replacement if he stepped aside.

Platner's campaign later confirmed that he had encouraged Geiger to consider running should he leave the race, although it said he had not formally endorsed any potential successor.

Two days later, Platner announced he was suspending his Senate campaign following allegations of sexual misconduct that he has repeatedly denied.

'For the movement to continue, it can't be me,' Platner said in a video posted on social media. 'For that reason, we are suspending campaign operations.'

His departure has forced Maine Democrats to accelerate their search for a replacement candidate ahead of the state's 27 July deadline to select a new nominee.

Read more Graham Platner Loses Sanders, Warren and Schumer Support Within 24 Hours of Rape Allegation Graham Platner Loses Sanders, Warren and Schumer Support Within 24 Hours of Rape Allegation

A Political Career Rooted in Local Government

Geiger is serving her third term in the Maine House of Representatives, representing a coastal district that includes Rockland, Criehaven Township, Matinicus Isle Plantation, the Muscle Ridge Islands, North Haven and part of Owls Head.

According to her legislative biography, she serves on both the Labour Committee and the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, where her work has focused on healthcare, labour policy and environmental issues.

Long before entering the state legislature, Geiger built her political career in municipal government. She spent six years on the Rockland City Council, including one year as mayor, and also served on the city's Comprehensive Planning Commission, chairing the body for three years.

Her professional experience extends beyond politics. Geiger worked as a nurse at Pen Bay Medical Centre before moving into healthcare administration and public policy. She later served as director of the HealthReach Hospice programme and worked as a clinical director for federally qualified health centres across Maine.

Her legislative profile also highlights her interest in sustainability. Geiger holds a master's degree in sustainable design and built her own passive-solar, net-zero-energy home, reflecting an environmental focus that has been a hallmark of her public career.

Response to Allegations Drew Attention

Geiger's emergence as a potential Senate candidate has also drawn renewed attention to comments she made after allegations against Platner.

After Jenny Racicot publicly accused Platner of rape, Geiger wrote on Facebook that she would not 'throw Graham under the bus'. At the same time, she said she would not 'slander or accuse' Racicot 'of anything more than telling the truth as she experienced it'.

In the same post, Geiger wrote that Racicot's account 'seems credible' while adding that 'none of us knows the truth nor will we ever'.

She also described Platner as 'a man becoming a better man' and praised what she called his 'passion for economic populism'. Referring to his military service, Geiger said she had given him 'an enormous amount of grace' for behaviour she associated with his 'dark years' following multiple deployments.

Democrats Face a Rapid Decision

Geiger is one of several Democrats whose names have surfaced as the party prepares to choose a new nominee.

Former state Senate president Troy Jackson has already declared his interest in the race. Other Democrats reportedly under consideration include Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former Maine Centre for Disease Control and Prevention director Nirav Shah and former congressional aide Jordan Wood.

The Maine Democratic Party is expected to select its replacement nominee through a party convention before the statutory deadline later this month.