Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has formally challenged Republican challenger Representative Mike Collins to three televised debates, intensifying the battle for Georgia's US Senate seat as the 2026 midterm cycle shifts into high gear.

The move, announced late this week, follows the conclusion of a bruising Republican primary runoff. While both candidates have confirmed their participation in the established Atlanta Press Club debate series in October, Senator Ossoff is now demanding two additional televised encounters, proposing events hosted by WSB-TV and a joint venture between Gray Media and Atlanta News First, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The incumbent Democrat, seeking a second term, insists that voters require more than one opportunity to scrutinise the candidates. According to his campaign, 'no excuses' should prevent a series of head-to-head exchanges in what is widely considered one of the most critical contests in the nation.

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According to Ossoff, the challenge to said debates is a matter of accountability, insisting that there should be 'no excuses' for avoiding such. Collins has yet to agree to the additional televised events, setting up an early campaign flashpoint months before Election Day.

Ossoff Pushes for More Face Time

Ossoff's campaign argued that three debates would give Georgians an opportunity to hear directly from both candidates on issues ranging from the economy to public safety and healthcare.

The senator maintained that a single appearance would not be enough in a race expected to attract national attention and massive campaign spending. By accepting all three invitations at once, Ossoff also increased pressure on Collins to match his commitment.

'Mike Collins is a notorious bigot, antisemite, and extremist currently under federal investigation for the illegal misuse of tax dollars who is only a congressman because his daddy was a congressman,' Ossoff stated, adding that Collins supports healthcare cuts, tariffs, and military intervention. He also said that the debates would give Collins an opportunity to answer allegations of corruption while allowing him to outline his own plans for Georgia's future.

'Collins is pro-cutting your health care, pro-tariffs, and pro-war, and I challenge him to three televised debates where he can try to defend his corruption while I present my vision for Georgia's future,' the senator was quoted as saying.

The proposal comes as Ossoff continues to portray Collins as unfit for higher office, and as Collins remains under federal investigation over allegations that he misused congressional funds. Collins has denied such claims. The campaign also accused Collins of engaging in antisemitic harassment of a Jewish reporter and praising the harassment of a Black woman.

Collins Fires Back

Collins' campaign quickly rejected the suggestion that the congressman was avoiding scrutiny, accusing Ossoff of trying to dictate the terms of the campaign. Republican aides argued that the Atlanta Press Club debate already provides voters with a chance to hear from both candidates and criticised the Democrat's messaging as political theatre rather than substance.

The exchange demonstrates how combative the campaign has become only weeks after Collins emerged from the Republican primary runoff. Backed by President Donald Trump, Collins enters the general election as Republicans' chosen candidate in what is expected to be one of the party's top pickup opportunities nationwide.

With the November 3 general election approaching, fundraising remains a primary indicator of campaign strength. Federal Election Commission filings indicate that Senator Ossoff maintains a substantial cash-on-hand advantage, having reported over $31 million in total funds as of his most recent disclosure.

As both campaigns prepare for the autumn sprint, the debate over the frequency of their public appearances seems unlikely to subside. For the voters of Georgia, the coming months will offer a stark choice between two deeply contrasting visions for the state's future.