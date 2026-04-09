Newly released Nancy Guthrie ransom notes sent to US gossip site TMZ this week appear to be part of a calculated scam to cash in on her high‑profile disappearance, rather than a genuine attempt to secure her release, according to a former FBI agent who has reviewed the messages.

This latest Nancy Guthrie update lands more than two months after the 84‑year‑old vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Authorities believe she was kidnapped on 1 February, after she was last seen the previous evening at her house in the Catalina Foothills. Since then, her family, including her daughter, Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, have fronted a nationwide appeal backed by law enforcement and a reward that has grown to more than $1.2 million, but there has still been no confirmed proof of life.

Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Timed With Savannah's TV Return

The new purported ransom notes, which were sent to TMZ and shared publicly this week, arrived at a particularly painful moment for the family. They coincided with Savannah Guthrie's emotional return to NBC's Today show after stepping back from the programme in the wake of her mother's disappearance.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek she does not think that timing was random. 'They sent these right when Savannah Guthrie went back to work. That was by no mistake, that was absolutely meant to further torment her and her family,' she said, describing the notes as part of a deliberate effort to exploit both the investigation and Savannah's profile.

Coffindaffer argued the messages show there is 'at least someone out there that is still willing to torture this family by sending these continued communications with no proof of life'. That absence of verifiable evidence, despite increasingly dramatic claims, sits at the heart of her scepticism.

The Guthrie family have had to contend with multiple supposed ransom demands since February, several of which have also been funnelled through TMZ. None has yet produced credible information. Law enforcement has not publicly confirmed that any of the notes are authentic, and there is no indication that investigators see them as reliable leads.

Nancy Guthrie



No matter who is sending the ransom notes, it is truly a sick plot to hurt the Guthrie family.



No proof of life or death = empty money demand. #NancyGuthrie

https://t.co/ysVZc7ZfTQ — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 9, 2026

Is Nancy Guthrie In Mexico? Ex‑FBI Agent Calls Bitcoin Demands A Scam

According to TMZ's account, the pair of notes received on Monday came from the same anonymous individual who, nearly two months ago, demanded one bitcoin in exchange for information about Nancy Guthrie's alleged abductors. At current prices, that single bitcoin is valued at around $71,000.

In the latest messages, the sender cannot seem to settle on a story. The first note claimed that Guthrie was already dead, while insisting that the offer to 'deliver [the kidnappers] on a silver platter' in exchange for cryptocurrency still stood. The second then claimed that Guthrie had been seen alive with her captors in the Mexican state of Sonora, just across the border from Arizona, and proposed a new payment structure.

This time, the writer suggested they would hand over information for half a bitcoin up front, with a further half to be transferred once there had been a public arrest. It is a neat little business model, if you assume no one will ask for proof.

Coffindaffer is unconvinced. In her view, the fact that the person behind the notes is fixated on securing roughly $71,000 in bitcoin, rather than the seven-figure reward already on offer from the family and authorities, is a red flag.

'The reason this makes sense to me, that they don't have that knowledge, is because they're not seeking the $1.2 million,' she said. 'Instead, they're trying to subvert it with this, quickly paid, no hoops to jump through, just get the money. But I think that these people are scammers.'

Read more New Ransom Note in Nancy Guthrie Case: Tipster Says 'I Saw Her Alive'—But Also Claims She's Dead New Ransom Note in Nancy Guthrie Case: Tipster Says 'I Saw Her Alive'—But Also Claims She's Dead

Her assessment is blunt, but it reflects long-standing law-enforcement experience with high-profile missing persons cases. Once a reward is announced and media attention peaks, opportunists often emerge, sending in tips, supposed sightings or ransom demands that are either entirely fabricated or stitched together from public reporting.

In the Guthrie case, the shifting narrative within the notes alone raises questions. In one breath, the sender speaks of a body and in the next of a living victim in Sonora, yet still offers no verifiable details such as photographs, personal information not already in the press, or specific locations that investigators could check.

Nothing publicly available confirms that Nancy Guthrie is in Mexico, or that the anonymous writer has any genuine link to whoever is responsible for her disappearance. For now, those claims should be treated with extreme caution..

What the notes do make clear is how vulnerable a family can be when the investigation into a loved one's fate becomes a rolling headline. As Coffindaffer put it, the continued stream of unsubstantiated communications suggests there is 'someone out there' willing to prolong the Guthries' agony in the hope of a quick, untraceable pay-out, even as the official reward and FBI resources remain focused on finding out what really happened.