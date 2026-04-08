The latest Nancy Guthrie ransom note exposed its sender's motive, according to a cold case specialist.

It's possible that the sender of the recent Nancy Guthrie ransom letter was acting without an ulterior motive, detective Brian Martin said in an interview with NewsNation's Brian Entin. The sender alleges that Guthrie is dead, and that the FBI is at fault for dismissing their previous messages.

'I would hope that, if it is the person involved in Miss Guthrie's disappearance, that they want to be heard and are legitimately trying to negotiate some type of deal or whatever it is that they're looking to do, and not maybe somebody who has ulterior motives for attention that has nothing to do with the case,' Martin said.

Nancy Guthrie Ransom Demand Questioned

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However, he found it suspicious that the sender was demanding payment in Bitcoin: half a Bitcoin upfront, and the rest after authorities have made a public arrest.

'Why would you not just submit a tip to a legitimate Crime Stoppers or to the sheriff's department or to the FBI or to the tip line that's set up and get the $100,000 (£74,319)?' he questioned.

A standing reward of approximately £148,853 ($200,000) has been offered to anyone with breakthrough information in the Nancy Guthrie case. The Guthrie family is also offering about £744,350.00 ($1 million) for the same objective.

On Monday, TMZ confirmed it received the latest ransom note from a 'repeat sender, as viewers watched Savannah make her return to the Today show anchor desk.' Guthrie was 'alive with them in the state of Sonora Mexico,' said the sender, who asserted they have nothing to do with the 'horrific crime.'

Authorities Confirm Key Leads in Nancy Guthrie Case

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it is closely collaborating with the FBI in the investigation. Neither confirmed the authenticity of any ransom notes related to the case.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Arizona home on February 1, 2026. Multiple ransom notes have since been sent to media outlets and family members, demanding cryptocurrency payments for information on her whereabouts or safe return.

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted, based on forensic evidence retrieved from her residence. This included surveillance footage showing a masked man appearing on Guthrie's porch on the night she disappeared.

Concern for Guthrie's Condition Raised as Search Gets Desperate

Martin said false leads could completely derail the investigation at this point. 'We're at two months [into the search] and Miss Guthrie, from my understanding, was not in the best of health,' he said. 'She needed medication. So you have to have some serious concerns for her well-being.'

'I would like to think that the FBI is probably offering [Savannah Guthrie] some advice and that advice is twofold,' he added. 'You're going to go down this path of okay, today they're asking for half a bitcoin. Okay, so tomorrow is it going to be another bitcoin? Is this person actually going to give legitimate information, or are they just trying to soak the family for money? You hope that somebody's not doing that.'

Ultimately, the situation highlights the growing urgency and emotional strain surrounding the investigation, as time continues to pass without clear answers. With concerns about Miss Guthrie's health and the possibility of exploitation through misleading demands, authorities and the family are forced to proceed with caution.

Balancing hope with skepticism, they must carefully evaluate every lead while remaining vigilant against those who may seek to take advantage of their desperation.